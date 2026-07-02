Lionel Messi’s 82-goal record no longer safe with Harry Kane surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s mark

Following Harry Kane's masterful brace against the DR Congo, Lionel Messi’s historic 82-goal milestone is officially under siege, especially now that the clinical English striker has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo on the all-time scoring charts.

If there is one definitive takeaway from the 2026 World Cup, it is that the world’s elite finishers are absolutely dominating the big stage, and icons like Harry Kane, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo are proving to be no exception to the rule.

Following a brilliant brace against the DR Congo, Kane has now skyrocketed to an astonishing 72 goals for the current season across all club and international competitions. In doing so, the English talisman surpassed the legendary single-season benchmarks set by Cristiano Ronaldo, who previously racked up 69 goals in 2011–12 and 66 goals in 2014–15.

With 72 goals now under his belt, Kane is closing the gap on Lionel Messi’s mythic all-time single-season record. The Argentine maestro set the gold standard back in the 2011–12 campaign, netting an unbelievable 82 combined goals for Barcelona and the Argentina national team.

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Furthermore, Kane has officially eclipsed Brazilian icon Pelé on the all-time World Cup scoring list. Given his current blistering form for both England and Bayern Munich, Kane is on the verge of cementing a historic legacy that could stand for generations.

This is what it means.



Got the job done. See you in Mexico. 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/GRBSaF8hBL — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 1, 2026

Ranking the Top 5 single-season goal records (Club & country)

With Kane, Messi, and Ronaldo heavily occupying the history books, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch over what the English captain can accomplish in the remainder of this World Cup. Sitting just 10 goals away from soccer immortality, Kane has firmly inserted himself into the elite tier of modern scoring:

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82 goals — Lionel Messi (2011–12) 72 goals — Harry Kane (2025–26) 69 goals — Lionel Messi (2012–13) 69 goals — Cristiano Ronaldo (2011–12) 66 goals — Cristiano Ronaldo (2014–15)

Inside Kane’s historic campaign

These 72 goals are simply the pinnacle of what has been a truly breathtaking year for Kane. Before even arriving at the 2026 World Cup, the striker secured two major trophies with Bayern Munich while putting on a weekly masterclass for both club and country. Here is a full breakdown of his historic production so far:

Club stats (FC Bayern Munich) Total Club Goals: 61 Bundesliga: 36 goals (in 31 appearances) UEFA Champions League: 14 goals (in 13 appearances) DFB-Pokal: 10 goals (in 6 appearances) DFL Supercup: 1 goal (in 1 appearance)

International stats (England) Total International Goals This Cycle: 11 2026 FIFA World Cup: 5 goals (in 4 matches) Euro Qualifiers & Friendlies: 6 goals



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