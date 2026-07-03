What happens if Argentina win, tie or lose vs Cape Verde today at the 2026 World Cup?

With a ticket to the Round of 16 in soccer's biggest tournament on the line, Lionel Messi and Argentina take on Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup.

The real journey begins now for Lionel Messi and Argentina. After going unbeaten and three for three in Group J of the 2026 World Cup, La Albiceleste face a favorable matchup against Cape Verde in the Round of 32. On paper, Argentina should blow Cape Verde—who are making their FIFA World Cup debut appearance in 2026—out of the water. Still, history has taught Argentina better than to take opponents for granted, especially in the knockout stage.

Even though Cape Verde’s FIFA ranking is nothing for the reigning world champions to be terrified of, Argentina should at least be wary of a potentially colossal misstep. To be safe, Messi and company must leave no doubts and defeat Cape Verde, one of the Cinderella teams at the 2026 World Cup. The Round of 32 matchup between Argentina and Cape Verde will be played in Miami (Hard Rock Stadium), and the host city couldn’t have been any more fitting.

In a perfect analogy, Messi and Argentina are set for a dip in the saltwater beaches of Magic City. However, they must keep an eye out for the jaws—more specifically, the Blue Sharks. Fans in attendance at Miami Stadium have paid ludicrous prices to watch Messi and the world champions, but they may witness FIFA World Cup history instead. That’s how much is at stake.

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What happens if Argentina win vs. Cape Verde?

If Argentina defeat Cape Verde in the Round of 32, they will advance to the next phase of the 2026 World Cup’s knockout stage. Argentina would move on to the Round of 16, where they will face either Australia or Egypt.

Lionel Messi of Argentina

When La Albiceleste take to the pitch in the 305, they will already know who their next opponent will be, as well as when and where the game will be played. Argentina’s Round of 16 matchup will be held at Atlanta Stadium on July 7.

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As for Cape Verde, they will be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup with a loss at the hands of Argentina. Though deflating, a loss at the Round of 32 would still be the furthest Cape Verde have gone at a World Cup.

What happens if Argentina and Cape Verde tie?

In the event of a draw in regulation time, the game will head to extra time, which is 30 minutes long, to decide who moves on in the 2026 World Cup. Overtime is played in two halves of 15 minutes, and there is no golden goal rule at the World Cup, so the full half-hour must be played to decide a winner.

If neither team can break through in extra time, the game will be decided through a penalty shootout. Whether it’s through extra time or from the penalty spot, the winner will go on to play Australia or Egypt in the Round of 16, whereas the loser will be eliminated and homeward.

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Contrary to the group stage, there can’t be any ties in the knockout stage. One team must advance, and by the same token, one must fall.

What happens if Argentina lose vs. Cape Verde?

Against all odds and in devastating fashion, Argentina would be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup with a loss against Cape Verde. Messi and La Albiceleste’s back-to-back dream will come crashing down like a house of cards, and it will be Cape Verde who build on their historic World Cup run and advance to the Round of 16 to take on Australia or Egypt.

For Messi, it would be only the second time he and his national team are eliminated from a World Cup without winning a knockout-stage game. It previously happened at the 2018 World Cup, when La Albiceleste were bounced in the Round of 16 by France, who would go on to win the title. This time, however, it would be completely different, as Argentina are World Cup favorites.

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Argentina’s last three games at 2026 World Cup

3-0 win vs. Algeria

2-0 win vs. Austria

3-1 win vs. Jordan

Cape Verde’s recent form