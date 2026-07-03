2026 World Cup full Round of 16 bracket updated with eight games set

The Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup got to a close, and now we have the eight Round of 16 matchups ready.

After Colombia beat Ghana to seal their spot in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, the whole bracket is updated with barnburner after barnburner in the next round.

The Round of 16 will start on July 4th with host nation Canada facing Morocco. A lot of good matches will unfold as eight games will deliver the final eight teams in the tournament.

These are the Round of 16 matchups:

Canada vs Morocco – July 4th, 1:00 PM ET – Houston Stadium

Paraguay vs France – July 4th, 5:00 PM ET – Philadelphia Stadium

Brazil vs Norway – July 5th, 4:00 PM ET – New York New Jersey Stadium

Mexico vs England – July 5th, 8:00 PM ET – Mexico Stadium

Portugal vs Spain- July 6th, 3:00 PM ET – Dallas Stadium

USA vs Belgium – July 6th, 8:00 PM ET – Seattle Stadium

Argentina vs Egypt – July 7th, 12:00 PM ET – Atlanta Stadium

Switzerland vs Colombia – July 7th, 4:00 PM ET – BC Place

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Round of 16 World Cup bracket

With this bracket, we can assure one thing, out of the best eight third places that qualified to this round, only Paraguay are still alive, as all others were eliminated in the Round of 32.

🚨OFFICIAL: The Round of 16 matchups are set pic.twitter.com/LgCXhcY0DT — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) July 4, 2026

In the Round of 32, we also saw three games get to the penalty shootouts and another two go into extra time to be settled there. Hence, emotions were not something fans were short of. Last World Cup’s finalists Argentina and France are still in the mix, so a possible rematch is still alive.

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All three host nations are still alive

The 2026 World Cup is taking place in Canada, Mexico and the United States, and all three nations are still playing the tournament. However, Canada is the only one not playing the next round at home.

As for Mexico and the USMNT, they looked very dominant against Ecuador and Bosnia and Herzegovina respectively. Canada had a last-minute winner to be able to beat South Africa. Still, all three have tough matches in the Round of 16 but can’t be discounted.