Harry Kane overtakes Pele with heroic World Cup brace for England vs DR Congo

England, despite it being more difficult than expected, won 2-1 and eliminated DR Congo from the 2026 World Cup. Harry Kane was the hero of the day with a brace, which was enough for him to surpass the legendary Pele on the tournament’s all-time top scorers list.

O Rei, considered by many to be one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, scored 12 goals for Brazil. With his two goals today against the Leopards, Kane reached 13, and that tally could continue to grow.

England will now face Mexico in the Round of 16, with the match set to be played at the legendary Estadio Azteca on July 5. There, the Three Lions‘ path to the final could begin to take shape.

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Following the conclusion of this match, the scoring chart at the 2026 World Cup is led by Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, both with six goals. Right behind them are Harry Kane and Erling Haaland with five, while Ousmane Dembele and Vinícius Jr. have each found the net four times.

HARRY KANE BAGS HIS BRACE AND GIVES ENGLAND THE LATE LEAD 😱



An incredible goal from the captain! pic.twitter.com/4HRO7YVSkM — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 1, 2026

Harry Kane’s goals at the World Cup

Harry Kane is playing in his third World Cup for England and, so far, has reached the remarkable total of 13 goals. These are each of the goals the center forward has managed to score:

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Edition Rival Final score Russia 2018 Tunisia 2-1 Russia 2018 Tunisia 2-1 Russia 2018 Panama 6-1 Russia 2018 Panama 6-1 Russia 2018 Panama 6-1 Russia 2018 Colombia 1(4)-1(3) Qatar 2022 Senegal 3-0 Qatar 2022 France 1-2 USA, Mexico & Canada 2026 Croatia 4-2 USA, Mexico & Canada 2026 Croatia 4-2 USA, Mexico & Canada 2026 Panama 2-0 USA, Mexico & Canada 2026 RD Congo 2-1 USA, Mexico & Canada 2026 RD Congo 2-1

Pele’s goals

The legendary Pele remains one of the most efficient goalscorers in World Cup history, netting 12 goals across four tournaments (1958, 1962, 1966, and 1970) and winning three titles. His World Cup account opened in 1958 with a historic six-goal explosion in Sweden, featuring a winner against Wales, a hat-trick against France in the semifinals, and a brilliant brace against the hosts in the final to lift his first trophy at just 17 years old.

He added one more goal in 1962 against Mexico before an injury sidelined him, and scored another solitary goal in 1966 against Bulgaria during a rough tournament for Brazil. Pele then capped off his majestic international career at Mexico 1970 with four final goals—striking against Czechoslovakia, Romania (2), and opening the scoring with an iconic header against Italy in the final.