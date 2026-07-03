What happens if Egypt win, tie or lose vs Australia today at the 2026 World Cup?

Egypt face Australia in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32. Here's what a win, draw or loss would mean for the Pharaohs as they chase a historic place in the Round of 16.

Egypt and Australia meet in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 with a place in the Round of 16 on the line. Both nations have already achieved their initial objective of reaching the knockout stage, but now they are aiming to make history by extending their tournament run.

The Pharaohs advanced as runners-up in Group G after an unbeaten campaign. They opened with a draw against Belgium, defeated New Zealand, and closed the group stage with another draw against Iran. Led by Mohamed Salah, Egypt now have the opportunity to reach the World Cup Round of 16 for the first time ever.

Australia finished second in Group D after very solid performances. The Socceroos defeated Turkiye 2-0, lost 2-0 to the United States, and earned a goalless draw in their final group match to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

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What happens if Egypt beat Australia?

If Egypt defeat Australia, they will qualify for the 2026 World Cup Round of 16. Their next match would be on July 7 in Atlanta against the winner of Argentina vs Cape Verde.

A victory would also mark a historic milestone, as it would be Egypt’s first-ever win in the knockout stage of a FIFA World Cup. Australia, meanwhile, would be eliminated from the tournament.

What happens if Egypt and Australia tie?

Because this is a knockout match, a draw after 90 minutes would not eliminate either team immediately. Instead, the game would go to 30 minutes of extra time. If the score remains level after extra time, the winner would be decided by a penalty shootout, with the victorious team advancing to the Round of 16.

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What happens if Egypt lose to Australia?

If Egypt lose, their 2026 World Cup campaign will come to an end, while Australia will advance to the Round of 16. The Socceroos would face either Argentina or Cape Verde in Atlanta on July 7.

That scenario could set up a rematch between Australia and Argentina, four years after their memorable Round of 16 meeting at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when Argentina claimed a 2-1 victory on their way to lifting the trophy.