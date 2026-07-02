Cristiano Ronaldo ties Lionel Messi with another World Cup penalty goal but both trail Harry Kane

Cristiano Ronaldo scored, which meant he broke a World Cup record that not even Lionel Messi can tie this edition. However, he also tied the Argentinian ace in another department, but both are chasing Harry Kane for the tournament’s record.

Per ESPN’s SportCenter, Ronaldo tied Messi with four penalty goals in World Cup history. Kane leads the list with five. All three players are still active and playing in the 2026 World Cup, which makes this race all the more enticing.

Portugal will face Spain in Dallas in the Round of 16, which will give Ronaldo another chance at equalizing Kane’s number. However, Kane and England have also locked their Round of 16 spot and will face Mexico. Argentina are yet to play in the Round of 32, but they’ll face Cape Verde.

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Ronaldo’s penalties in the World Cup

Ronaldo is widely known as one of the most prolific penalty takers in the world. He can shoot it in many different ways, so he is one of the most unpredictable shooters for goalkeepers to face.

Ronaldo has finally done it, and look what it means!



He converts the pen and has his first-ever FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage goal 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/2v7CKLfxU0 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 3, 2026

2006 vs. Iran (Group Stage): Scored past goalkeeper Ebrahim Mirzapour.

Scored past goalkeeper Ebrahim Mirzapour. 2018 vs. Spain (Group Stage): Scored past goalkeeper David de Gea.

Scored past goalkeeper David de Gea. 2022 vs. Ghana (Group Stage): Scored past goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Scored past goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi. 2026 vs. Croatia (Round of 32): Scored past goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

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Have Messi and Kane scored penalties in 2026 World Cup?

Harry Kane scored a penalty in the 2026 World Cup, while Lionel Messi has not, though both had the chances to do so. Harry Kane scored his penalty against Croatia on June 17, 2026, during the group stage. After his initial attempt was saved, VAR ordered a retake for encroachment, and Kane successfully converted the second try.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, missed his penalty kick against Austria in the 2026 tournament by sending it wide of the goal. As a result, he has not scored a penalty in this specific World Cup, even if he has taken penalties in this edition.