Why was James Rodriguez subbed off by Colombia vs Ghana at the 2026 World Cup?

In a stunning tactical twist at the break, Colombia raised eyebrows by replacing talismanic playmaker James Rodriguez ahead of the second half of their high-stakes Round of 32 encounter against Ghana.

Colombia faced Ghana at Kansas City Stadium in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. However, Los Cafeteros shocked many by subbing James Rodriguez off at halftime.

James Rodriguez, who took the pitch as Colombia‘s captain against Ghana, struggled to make an impact during the first half. According to Sofascore, the midfielder slumped to a 4.8 rating after the first 45 minutes.

For that reason, manager Nestor Lorenzo decided to replace him at halftime with Richard Rios. The move appeared to be a purely tactical decision rather than a substitution forced by an injury.

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James Rodriguez is far from his best shape

Colombia achieved its best-ever World Cup finish in Brazil 2014, when the nation advanced all the way to the quarterfinals. In that tournament, James Rodriguez shone on the global stage, delivering a string of masterclasses that earned him a blockbuster transfer to Real Madrid.

James Rodriguez of Colombia

Nevertheless, those glory days are a far cry from the midfielder’s current form. Having recently joined MLS side Minnesota United, Rodriguez secured a spot on the 2026 World Cup roster but is definitely not playing at the same explosive level he displayed back in 2014.

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Throughout the current tournament, James Rodriguez has registered neither a goal nor an assist. His sluggish performance against Ghana was the deciding factor for manager Nestor Lorenzo, who opted to substitute his captain at halftime to inject more verticality and defensive dynamism into the midfield with Richard Rios.

At 34 years old, Rodriguez appears destined to wind down his career either in Major League Soccer or via a sentimental return to his native Colombia. However, this will almost certainly be his final World Cup appearance unless he can somehow recapture a fragment of the elite quality that once made him one of the most feared playmakers in world football.