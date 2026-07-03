When and where are Switzerland vs Colombia playing in 2026 World Cup Round of 16?

Colombia is the final nation to qualify for the Round of 16, with the date and venue for their clash against Switzerland already locked in.

The final Round of 16 matchup is officially set. Switzerland will square off against Colombia in the next stage, with the date and venue locked in for this highly anticipated duel.

The match between Switzerland and Colombia will take place on Tuesday, July 7, at 4:00 PM (ET) at BC Place in Vancouver. As the final fixture of the Round of 16, this clash will determine the last nation to book its ticket to the quarterfinals.

With the Round of 16 bracket finalized, only 16 nations remain. This round will also mark the final stage of the tournament where all three host nations are actively involved, as the competition will move exclusively to the United States from the quarterfinals onward.

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Colombia faced one of the most grueling schedules

By advancing to the Round of 16, Colombia is on the verge of matching its best-ever World Cup campaign. Along the way, Los Cafeteros will also make unique history as the only nation in the tournament to play matches across all three host countries.

Colombia played its opening 2026 World Cup match at the Mexico City Stadium against Uzbekistan. The South Americans then traveled to Guadalajara to face DR Congo, before flying to the United States for their remaining group fixture against Portugal, and the Round of 32 against Ghana. Now, for the Round of 16, they visit the third and final host nation, Canada, to face Switzerland. Should they win, they will head right back to the US for the quarterfinals.

Eight years after reaching the Round of 16 at Russia 2018, Colombia is back among the top 16 teams on the planet. In that tournament, Los Cafeteros also faced European opposition in the first knockout round, where they were heartbreakingly eliminated by England.