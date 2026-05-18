Lionel Messi’s Argentina avoid concerns over injury affecting Nico Paz ahead of 2026 World Cup

Nico Paz raised major injury alarms for Lionel Messi and the Argentine national team after he was seen hobbling during Como's season finale, sparking immediate concern regarding his status for the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

Nico Paz is among the standout names selected for Lionel Scaloni’s 55-man provisional Argentina roster, a list headlined by Lionel Messi. However, an injury scare sent shockwaves through the camp over the weekend when the Como midfielder was seen hobbling off the pitch after taking a heavy blow to his knee.

Fortunately for La Albiceleste, the panic was short-lived. According to TyC Sports‘ Gaston Edul, Paz avoided structural damage and is expected to suit up for Como’s high-stakes Serie A season finale. “Nico Paz will play in Como’s next match. He’s definitely on the Argentine national team radar. It could have been worse given the way he was hit, but he’s fine and will be back in action soon,” Edul reported on X.

With the update from the plugged-in journalist, injury anxieties have effectively vanished for the time being. The news comes as a massive sigh of relief for Como, which desperately need a victory over Cremonese to lock up a historic Champions League berth for next season.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Argentina already know they’ll face David Alaba as Austria confirmed their 2026 World Cup roster, and a healthy Paz figures to be a dynamic option for Scaloni’s final squad if he can close out the domestic season unscathed.

Nicolas Paz of Argentina

Paz spearheads Como’s historic campaign

The young Argentine playmaker has been the undisputed catalyst for a Como side preparing for their Matchday 38 finale next weekend. Currently sitting fifth in the Serie A table with 68 points, the club has already guaranteed a Europa League spot but remains firmly in the hunt to gatecrash the top four for a coveted Champions League ticket.

Advertisement

Paz has put together a stellar campaign in Italy, appearing in 33 matches (29 starts) while netting six goals. Beyond his scoring threat, the elite prospect has pulled the strings in midfield with seven assists, an 84.1% pass completion rate, and a dazzling 2.4 chances created per 90 minutes—metrics that make him an incredibly enticing option for Argentina’s final World Cup selection.

As Argentina prepare to defend their global crown, depth will be paramount. If injuries or fatigue strike the veteran core, an elite young talent like Paz possesses the exact tournament-altering upside needed to help La Albiceleste hunt down another star for their jersey.