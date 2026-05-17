Video: Lionel Messi scores career goal No. 910 for Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers

Who else? Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Inter Miami during their home game against the Portland Timbers in MLS.

Lionel Messi has now reached 910 career goals and 1,000 doesn’t seem too far away thanks to his red-hot form. With a clean goal against the Portland Timbers, Messi gave Inter Miami the lead at Nu Stadium.

A beautiful combination between Luis Suarez, Telasco Segovia, and Lionel Messi was too much for Portland‘s defense to figure out and the Argentinian ace was all by himself in prime distance to the goal. Needless to say, he made no mistake and has raised his career goals total to 910.

Inter Miami are in search of their first ever win at the recently inaugurated Nu Stadium. Thanks to Messi, they have reason to believe today might just be the day. Messi’s 910 career goal is also his 12th of the season, tied for second-most in MLS.

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Messi makes no mistake for his 12th goal of the year. 💫@InterMiamiCF lead 1-0 at home. pic.twitter.com/QqiFVtiTgS — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 17, 2026

Messi assists Berterame

As if his goal wasn’t pretty or remarkable enough, Messi took fans down memory lane with a fantastic run to set up German Berterame and give the Herons a 2-0 lead.

Following a chipped pass from fellow countryman Rodrigo De Paul, Messi brought the ball down with careful chest control, linked up quickly with Suarez (like old times), before going on a run that practically cut right through defenders and ended with a pass into the middle for Berterame.

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The ball may as well have arrived at Berterame’s feet with a Post-it reading, “Just send it into the net.” Berterame didn’t miss, and Inter Miami headed into halftime with a comfortable lead. However, they’ve learned just how misleading those leads can be and are looking to right their recent wrongs on home grass.

Messi assists, Berterame finishes. Wow. What a run. 😎 pic.twitter.com/RGsxFTcVS9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 17, 2026

What’s next for Messi, Inter Miami

Once the Timbers’ visit to the newest stadium in the league concludes, Inter Miami will have one game left before the 2026 FIFA World Cup break in MLS. The Herons will stay home in Magic City when they host Philadelphia Union next Sunday (May 24).

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The matchup will take place exactly one year after the last time Philadelphia and Miami met in an electric 3-3 draw during the 2025 MLS campaign.