Messi to face Alaba as Austria are Argentina’s first group stage opponent to confirm 2026 World Cup roster

Lionel Messi's Argentina will face Austria in the group stage of 2026 World Cup, and David Alaba will be there to oppose the defending champions.

Argentina know the 26 men their group stage rivals Austria will have at the 2026 World Cup. We might have a blockbuster matchup between Lionel Messi and star David Alaba, but the Europeans are also bringing big stars to join him.

Austria’s manager Ralf Ragnick announced the 26 men that will travel to the 2026 World Cup. Despite not playing much during this season, David Alaba will likely be the team’s captain when on the field.

Other big-time players from the Austria side are Marko Arnautovic, Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer, and Christoph Baumgartner. Hence, it won’t be a walk in the park for Messi and Argentina, though they will definitely be favored over Austria.

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Argentina vs Austria odds for 2026 World Cup game

While Austria have got big names, Argentina have Messi, and a plethora of world stars that already know how to play and win this tournament. Hence, it’s not shocking to see Vegas odds are really favoring the champs.

Rodrigo De Paul of Argentina

Argentina are priced at -135 to win the game, while Austria are +440, and the draw comes in at +280. This means a $135 wager for Argentina returns $100 in profit if they win the game. If a $100 come on Austria and they win, the profit is a massive $440.

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Argentina’s other opponents in the 2026 World Cup group stage

Argentina headline Group J. They will play Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. This means Argentina should easily top the group, while Austria and Algeria should fight for the second slot, and Jordan, at first glance, should be the last place.