Madonna’s performance at the 2026 World Cup Final: Is this her first time singing at a halftime show?

Madonna is set to headline FIFA's first-ever World Cup Final halftime show alongside Justin Bieber, Shakira and BTS, adding another milestone to her legendary career on one of the world's biggest sporting stages.

Madonna is set to add another milestone to her career as she takes the stage during the World Cup Final halftime show. She is no stranger to performing at major sporting events, but is this her first appearance at a halftime show?

The answer isn’t as straightforward as it may seem. She has previously headlined the Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show in 2012, delivering one of the event’s most memorable performances alongside LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A. and CeeLo Green.

Now, more than a decade later, she is returning to the halftime spotlight as one of the headline acts in FIFA‘s inaugural World Cup Final halftime show, sharing the stage with Justin Bieber, Shakira, BTS and other global stars.

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When did Madonna perform at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Madonna headlined the Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show on February 5, 2012, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It remains her only Super Bowl halftime appearance and one of the most-watched performances.

Madonna performs during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show (Source: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

The show marked a big milestone in the event’s history, drawing more than 114 million viewers in the U.S.—surpassing the television audience for the game itself. The performance generated widespread praise for its production value.

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The pop icon opened the show with “Vogue”, arriving on the field atop a massive Roman-inspired procession. During the nearly 13-minute performance, she delivered a medley of some of her biggest hits, including:

Music

Give Me All Your Luvin’

Open Your Heart

Express Yourself

Like a Prayer

Celebration

The production blended elaborate choreography, pyrotechnics and giant stage pieces, becoming one of the most ambitious halftime shows in NFL history. Madonna was joined by several high-profile guest performers throughout the set.

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LMFAO appeared during “Party Rock Anthem” and “Sexy and I Know It”, while Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. joined her for “Give Me All Your Luvin'”. Gospel singer CeeLo Green later took the stage for “Open Your Heart”, “Express Yourself” and the closing rendition of “Like a Prayer”.

Although M.I.A.’s controversial gesture during the broadcast became a major talking point afterward, the Queen of Pop’s halftime show is still regarded as one of the defining performances in Super Bowl history.

Why was Madonna chosen for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show?

Madonna was chosen because FIFA and Global Citizen wanted globally recognized artists whose influence extends across generations and cultures. FIFA President Gianni Infantino described her as one of the international music icons whose work “transcends borders and generations“, making her a natural fit.

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Her international appeal also aligns with FIFA’s vision for the event. Throughout a career spanning more than four decades, she has sold hundreds of millions of records worldwide and built a reputation for producing large-scale live shows.

Her previous experience headlining the Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show demonstrated her ability to deliver a performance for one of television’s biggest audiences, making her an ideal choice for FIFA’s first halftime spectacle.

She will share the stage with Justin Bieber, Shakira, BTS, Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus and Coldplay, creating a lineup that represents multiple musical genres and regions of the world.