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Morocco vs Haiti: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 24, 2026

Morocco takes on Haiti at the Atlanta Stadium for Matchday 3 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Morocco wants to finish first in the group and is going for 3 points against a Haiti that has already been eliminated. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesAchraf Hakimi of Morocco
Match Summary
MatchMorocco vs Haiti
Tournament2026 World Cup
DateWednesday, June 24, 2026
Time6:00 PM (ET) / 3:00 PM (PT)
TV ChannelsFS1, Telemundo
Live StreamFubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Morocco vs Haiti in the USA

Fans across the United States can watch this highly anticipated contest live on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this thrilling clash.

Can I watch Morocco vs Haiti for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch this marquee matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. New users may qualify for a free five-day trial.

Each service offers live coverage across the country, giving viewers access to every major play and pivotal moment as it unfolds.

See also

Group C standings: Are Scotland out of the 2026 World Cup after losing to Morocco?

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

After securing a draw against Brazil and a strong win over Scotland, Morocco heads into its final group-stage match with four points and a chance to finish atop Group C, one of the tournament’s toughest groups.

To claim first place, the Moroccans will likely need a convincing win while keeping an eye on the BrazilScotland result. Haiti, meanwhile, has shown plenty of fight despite failing to earn a point and is already eliminated.

Still, they’ll be motivated to end their World Cup campaign on a high note and pursue a memorable first tournament victory.

Wilson Isidor of Haiti – Al Bello/Getty Images

Wilson Isidor of Haiti – Al Bello/Getty Images

Morocco vs Haiti: Predicted Lineups

Morocco (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Mouhamadou Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui; Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Ismael Saibari.

Haiti (5-4-1): Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Jean-Kévin Duverne, Ricardo Adé, Odelín Delcroix, Leverton Pierre Experience; Louicius Don Deedson Casimir, Djimy-Bend Alexis Jacques, Danley Jean Jacques Bellegarde, Christopher Attys Providence; Frantzdy Pierrot.

What time is the Morocco vs Haiti match?

The match kicks off today, June 24, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 6:00 PM
Central Time: 5:00 PM
Mountain Time: 4:00 PM
Pacific Time: 3:00 PM

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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