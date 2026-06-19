Group C standings: Are Scotland out of the 2026 World Cup after losing to Morocco?

Morocco beat Scotland 1-0 in Group C at the 2026 World Cup, reshaping standings and leaving qualification open heading into Matchday 3.

Morocco secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Scotland on Matchday 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C stage, strengthening their position in the race to reach the Round of 32.

The result leaves Scotland under significant pressure heading into the final round of group fixtures, but the team isn’t eliminated and still has a clear path to qualification, with their fate to be decided on Matchday 3.

The decisive moment arrived inside the opening minutes, as Ismael Saibari scored what proved to be the fastest goal of the tournament so far. The Moroccan midfielder finished off a precise assist from Brahim Díaz, exploiting space in the Scottish defensive line before unleashing a powerful strike that left goalkeeper Angus Gunn with no chance.

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Saibari’s goal, timed at just 1 minute and 12 seconds, set a new benchmark for early scoring in the 2026 World Cup, surpassing the previous record held by Czechia’s Michal Sadílek. Morocco controlled key phases of the match after the early breakthrough, managing the tempo and limiting Scotland’s attacking threats.

Players of Scotland pose for a team photograph. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

2026 World Cup Group C standings

With Morocco’s 1-0 win over Scotland, the Group C table has shifted dramatically, with one Matchday 2 fixture still to be played between Brazil and Haiti.

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Morocco – 4 pts (+1 GD)

– 4 pts (+1 GD) Scotland – 3 pts (0 GD)

– 3 pts (0 GD) Brazil – 1 pt (-1 GD)

– 1 pt (-1 GD) Haiti – 1 pt (-2 GD)

Group C’s matchday 3 Games

The final group-stage fixtures in Group C will be played simultaneously on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, setting up a decisive night for all four teams involved.

Scotland vs. Brazil

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida) Morocco vs. Haiti

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

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Both matches are expected to determine the final qualification picture, with all four teams still mathematically capable of advancing depending on results.