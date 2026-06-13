Brazil vs Morocco: Uniforms, weather, and how many fans are attending 2026 World Cup game

The opening matchday of the 2026 World Cup brings one of the tournament’s most anticipated clashes. Brazil and Morocco kick off their campaigns in a showdown between two Group C contenders, with the match set to take place at New York Stadium, one of the most impressive venues in the United States.

Commonly known as MetLife Stadium, this venue has a capacity of 82,500 spectators, making it the third-largest stadium in the tournament, behind only Dallas Stadium (94,000) and Monterrey Stadium (83,200). A sellout crowd is expected for today’s blockbuster clash.

The afternoon in East Rutherford could be a demanding one for the players, with temperatures expected to hover around 86°F. To help cope with the heat, two mandatory cooling breaks will be implemented—one in each half—allowing players to rehydrate and recover during the match.

Advertisement

What kits will Brazil and Morocco wear?

For this highly anticipated clash, and according to FIFA’s official website, both Brazil and Morocco will take the field wearing their traditional home kits.

@FIFA

Brazil, who will be without several key players including Eder Militao, will sport their iconic yellow shirt, blue shorts, and white socks. Meanwhile, the goalkeeper will wear a darker look, featuring a gray-and-black kit.

Advertisement

Morocco will also stick to their traditional colors, taking the field in a red shirt, green shorts, and red socks. The goalkeeper, meanwhile, will be dressed entirely in sky blue.

Brazil and Morocco’s World Cup history

The only FIFA World Cup encounter between Brazil and Morocco took place during the group stage of France 1998, where The Seleção secured a comfortable 3–0 victory in Nantes. The 5-time champions dominated the match with goals from their iconic attacking trio: Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 9th minute, Rivaldo doubled the lead just before halftime, and Bebeto sealed the win early in the second half.