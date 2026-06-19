Morocco’s updated FIFA ranking for game vs Scotland at 2026 World Cup

Morocco arrived at the 2026 World Cup as one of Africa's biggest contenders, and the Atlas Lions are climbing even higher.

Morocco will enter their key Group C match against Scotland as one of the highest-ranked teams of the 2026 World Cup. A clear reflection of their current brilliant generation of players.

The Atlas Lions have continued their rise in international soccer following their historic run to the semifinals in Qatar 2022, and their latest result at the World Cup has helped them climb even higher in the FIFA rankings.

After opening the tournament with a draw against Brazil, Morocco received a small boost that proved significant in the global standings. A very interesting update.

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2026 World Cup: What is Morocco’s FIFA ranking?

Morocco are currently sixth in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,755.62 points. That total was updated following the team’s 1-1 draw against Brazil in their opening Group C match at the 2026 World Cup.

How did Morocco move ahead of Portugal during World Cup 2026?

Morocco’s rise to sixth place was aided by Portugal’s disappointing result against DR Congo. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side dropped points in a draw that cost Portugal 12.76 FIFA ranking points, causing the European nation to fall from sixth to seventh in the standings.