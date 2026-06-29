List of managers who quit after 2026 World Cup elimination

The 2026 World Cup is filled with expectations and when things don't go as expected, many managers opt to resign. Here's the full, updated list.

The 2026 World Cup is the biggest soccer event of the year. Therefore, when expectations aren’t met, firings can happen. However, some managers also see themselves in the mirror and opt to step away and close the cycle.

This is quite common when the World Cup window closes. Many teams and managers decide to open new horizons and change gears. After all, managing a national team goes in four-year processes in between World Cups. Hence, it’s a long commitment.

Some are not eager to compromise for another four years after a grueling World Cup qualifying process. Hence, it’s time to review which teams will be in search of a new manager by no choice of their own, but by their former managers.

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Managers that have resigned after 2026 World Cup elimination

Steve Clarke stepped down as manager following Scotland’s exit. Despite signing a new four-year contract before the tournament, his seven-year reign ended after the team failed to advance to the knockout stage.

🇰🇷😢 South Korea manager Myung-Bo Hong: "To all of the Korean people who love and support our national team, I would like to genuinely APOLOGISE." 🙏



"I'd like to announce that I will step down as the national team head coach. It was not an easy decision for me to take this… pic.twitter.com/ZRKQigwiMP — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 29, 2026

Hong Myung-bo announced his resignation following the South Korea’s elimination, stepping down amid heavy criticism of the team’s performance and failing to qualify to the Round of 32. Also, Miroslav Koubek resigned after a winless, last-place group stage exit by Czechia.

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List of managers that quit after 2026 World Cup