Are Scotland out of the 2026 World Cup after loss to Brazil?

Scotland’s World Cup outlook remains unclear after their loss to Brazil at the 2026 tournament, with their situation still not fully defined even after the completion of Group C.

Scotland suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat to Brazil in their final Group C match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leaving Steve Clarke‘s side facing an anxious wait to learn whether their tournament journey will continue. While the result dropped Scotland to third place in the group, the team hasn’t been mathematically eliminated yet.

Brazil secured the victory with a dominant performance led by Vinícius Júnior, who capitalized on a costly mistake by Scott McKenna to open the scoring in the seventh minute. The Real Madrid star struck again in first-half stoppage time, heading home his second goal of the match before Matheus Cunha added a third in the 60th minute following a well-worked team move.

The win guarantees Brazil first place in Group C with seven points from two victories and one draw. Scotland, meanwhile, remain on three points and must now rely on results elsewhere as the race for the best third-placed spots.

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Why are Scotland still alive in the tournament?

Despite the heavy defeat, Scotland’s World Cup hopes aren’t over. The expanded 48-team format allows the eight best third-placed teams to advance to the Round of 32, meaning the Scots remain in contention despite finishing behind Brazil and Morocco in Group C.

Andy Robertson #3 of Scotland and teammates stand for the national anthem. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

However, their chances are far from secure. With only three points and a negative goal difference, their qualification fate will not be decided until all group-stage matches have been completed.

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What do Brazil’s victory mean for Group C

Brazil’s win confirmed the Seleção as Group C winners after an impressive recovery from their opening 1-1 draw against Morocco. Carlo Ancelotti‘s squad finished the group stage unbeaten and enter the knockout rounds with growing momentum.