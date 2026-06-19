Lineups, referee and uniforms for Scotland vs Morocco today at 2026 World Cup

Scotland will faces a very tough test against Morocco in Group C of the 2026 World Cup.

Scotland and Morocco face off in one of the most important matches of Group C at the 2026 World Cup. The winner could take a massive step toward the Round of 32, while a draw would leave qualification scenarios open heading into the final matchday.

After a 1-0 win over Haiti, Scotland will try to continue their surprising run after returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1998. It’s their best chance to finally reach a knockout stage.

Morocco, meanwhile, arrived in North America carrying high expectations after becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal in Qatar four years ago. Here are the expected lineups, referee assignments, and uniform details for today’s match.

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Scotland lineup vs Morocco

Scotland starting lineup: Angus Gunn, Andy Robertson, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney, Jack Hendry, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Christie, John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Lewis Ferguson and Che Adams.

Morocco lineup vs Scotland

Morocco starting lineup: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Chadi Riad, Issa Diop, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Azzedine Ounahi, Neil El Aynaoui, Bilal El Khannouss, Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari.

Who is the referee for Scotland vs Morocco?

The match will be officiated by Ilgiz Tantashev of Uzbekistan. His assistant referees are fellow Uzbeks Andrey Tsapenko and Timur Gaynullin. Adham Makhadmeh of Jordan will serve as the fourth official, while Mohammad Al-Kalaf, also from Jordan, has been assigned as the reserve assistant referee. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be Armando Villarreal of the United States. He will be assisted by Erick Miranda of Mexico in the VAR booth.

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What uniforms are Scotland and Morocco wearing today?

Scotland will wear their traditional navy-blue kit, featuring navy-blue shirts, shorts, and socks with white trim. Morocco will take the field in an all-white uniform combination, consisting of white shirts, white shorts, and white socks.