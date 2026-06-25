What do Scotland need to qualify for next round in 2026 World Cup?

Scotland’s World Cup hopes are hanging by a thread. The Scots made a promising start to Group C by defeating Haiti 1-0 and remained competitive in a narrow 1-0 loss to Morocco.

However, everything changed in Miami, where Scotland suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat against Brazil. That result left Scotland in third place in Group C with three points and a goal difference of -3.

While Steve Clarke’s side has officially secured third place in the group, the heavy loss to Brazil severely damaged the chances of advancing as one of the tournament’s best third-place teams. The situation is now extremely difficult.

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What do Scotland need to qualify in 2026 World Cup?

Scotland already know that two third-place teams will finish ahead of them regardless of what happens elsewhere. The third-place team in Group A, South Korea, and the third-place team in Group B, Bosnia and Herzegovina, are guaranteed to finish above Scotland in the third-place rankings. It’s important to remember that the eight best third-place teams advance to the Round of 32.

That means Scotland must now hope that enough other third-place teams finish below them. As a consequence, the Scots need at least four of the following group scenarios to happen:

In Group D, Australia must win over Paraguay by at least two goals. In Group E, Germany cannot lose against Ecuador, and Curacao have to tie or lose with Ivory Coast.

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In Group F, Japan have to win against Sweden by four goals. In Group G, Egypt must beat Iran, and Belgium cannot lose against New Zealand. In Group H, Spain have to beat Uruguay at Guadalajara.

In Group I, Senegal cannot win against Iraq. In Group J, Austria have to win over Algeria by at least two goals. In Group K, DR Congo cannot win against Uzbekistan. In Group L, Ghana must get a victory over Luka Modric and Croatia by at least three goals.

Can Scotland still qualify in 2026 World Cup?

Yes, but the odds are not in their favor. Unlike some teams that still control their destiny on the final matchday, Scotland have already completed the group-stage schedule and can only wait for results elsewhere.

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The combination of having only three points and a goal difference of -3 means the Scots need several favorable outcomes across multiple groups. Their hopes are still alive, but Scotland will be watching scoreboards and hoping enough results break their way to sneak into the Round of 32.