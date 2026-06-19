What happens if Scotland lose, win or tie vs Morocco today in 2026 World Cup?

Scotland will have an amazing chance at the 2026 World Cup when they face Morocco in Group C.

Scotland are ready for one of the biggest matches of their 2026 World Cup campaign when they take on Morocco in a crucial Group C showdown. It could be a historic day.

After opening the tournament with a victory, Steve Clarke’s side are in a good position to reach the Round of 32. Another positive result would move the Scots even closer to qualification before their difficult final group-stage match against Brazil.

With Morocco, Brazil, and Haiti all battling for places in the knockout stage, there’s almost no margin of error. It’s important to remember that Scotland have never surpassed the group stage in World Cup history.

Advertisement

World Cup 2026: What happens if Scotland win vs Morocco?

If Scotland defeat Morocco, they would move to six points and officially secure a place in the Round of 32. The victory would also put the Scots in a great position to finish first in Group C.

More importantly, six points would mathematically guarantee qualification. Morocco would no longer be able to catch Scotland in the standings, while Scotland would also own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Haiti thanks to their opening 1-0 victory.

With six points already secured, Scotland would be guaranteed to finish ahead of at least two teams in the group, making qualification certain regardless of what happens in the final match against Brazil.

Advertisement

What happens if Scotland draw vs Morocco?

A draw would move Scotland to four points after two matches. That total would leave the Scots very close to qualification for the Round of 32. Under the expanded World Cup format, the eight best third-place teams also advance, meaning four points is often enough to remain in a strong position entering the final round of fixtures. However, Scotland would not be mathematically qualified yet.

What happens if Scotland lose vs Morocco in 2026 World Cup?

A defeat would leave Scotland stuck on three points and significantly complicate all qualification hopes. The Scots would then enter their final group-stage match against Brazil as underdogs, knowing that another loss could leave them stranded on three points.

While three points could still be enough to advance as one of the tournament’s best third-place teams, Scotland would likely need favorable results elsewhere relying on several tiebreakers.

Advertisement

Losing to Morocco would not eliminate Scotland, but it would dramatically increase the pressure ahead of the final matchday and make the path to the Round of 32 far more difficult.

Who does Scotland play next?

Scotland will conclude their Group C campaign against Brazil, one of the tournament favorites. That match will be played on June 24 at Miami. Depending on the result against Morocco, that matchup could either determine the winner of the group or become a must-get-result game for the Scots as they chase a place in the knockout rounds.