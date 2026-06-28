Did Scotland fire Steve Clarke after 2026 World Cup?

Scotland’s elimination from the 2026 World Cup marked the end of one of the most significant eras in the history of the national team. After arriving at the tournament with hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time, Steve Clarke’s side fell short, finishing third in Group C with three points and narrowly missing out on qualification as one of the eight best third-place teams.

The disappointing campaign immediately raised questions about Clarke’s future. Scotland had shown flashes of quality throughout the tournament, defeating Haiti before suffering defeats against Morocco and Brazil. However, the heavy loss to Brazil (3-0) ultimately proved too costly, leaving the Scots with an unfavorable goal difference that ended their World Cup dream despite remaining mathematically alive until the final day of the group stage.

With the tournament over, the Scottish Football Association officially confirmed a major change. However, contrary to what many supporters initially believed, Steve Clarke was not dismissed. Instead, both parties agreed to end their seven-year partnership, bringing to a close a managerial spell that transformed Scotland from a team absent from major tournaments into a regular international contender.

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Did Scotland fire Steve Clarke?

No. The Scottish Football Association confirmed that Clarke stepped down from his position after seven years in charge rather than being dismissed. The federation announced:

“Scotland Men’s Head Coach Steve Clarke has stepped down from his role. Our most successful National Team Head Coach has called time on his seven years in charge following our participation at the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

The statement makes it clear that the departure was not a firing but the end of Clarke’s tenure by mutual agreement. The coach believed it was the perfect time to close this chapter.

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Why is Steve Clarke leaving Scotland?

Scotland entered the World Cup with high expectations after qualifying for the tournament for the first time since 1998. The campaign started positively with a victory over Haiti, but losing to Morocco and Brazil ultimately proved decisive as they couldn’t reach the knockout stages.

Although Scotland finished with three points, the team’s goal difference left it short of advancing as one of the eight best third-place teams. Following that disappointing elimination, both Clarke and the Scottish FA agreed it was the right moment to begin a new era.

Steve Clarke’s legacy with Scotland

Despite the difficult ending, Steve Clarke leaves behind one of the most successful periods in modern Scottish soccer. Appointed in 2019, he guided Scotland back to major tournaments by ending a 23-year drought with qualification for Euro 2020.

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He later led the team to Euro 2024 and delivered Scotland’s first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1998 by qualifying for the 2026 tournament. Those accomplishments make Clarke one of the most influential coaches in the history of the Scotland national team, even if his tenure ended on a disappointing note at the World Cup.