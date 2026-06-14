Netherlands vs Japan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 14, 2026

Netherlands will face Japan at the Dallas Stadium for Matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup group stage. A strong European rival makes its debut against a Japan that has grown tremendously in recent years. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Netherlands vs Japan Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Sunday, June 14, 2026 Time 4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Netherlands vs Japan in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch this marquee matchup live on FOX and Telemundo through their standard TV broadcasts.

Fans who prefer streaming can tune in via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, or Peacock Premium. This is one soccer showdown you won’t want to miss.

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Can I watch Netherlands vs Japan for free?

Fans throughout the United States can watch this highly anticipated clash live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both services offering eligible new subscribers a free five-day trial.

With nationwide access on both platforms, viewers can catch every key moment and major play from start to finish.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A high-profile clash opens the competition as two ambitious teams begin their campaigns with different goals. The Netherlands, a traditional World Cup heavyweight and three-time runner-up, are once again chasing the elusive title as they start against a tough opening test.

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Japan, meanwhile, has made clear progress on the international stage in recent years but is still searching for a deep tournament run, and now looks to change that narrative with a statement performance against one of Europe’s most established powers. A win, draw or loss will have different implications for the Netherlands and Japan.

Takefusa Kubo of Japan – Watanabe/Getty Images

Netherlands vs Japan: Predicted Lineups

Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven; Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch; Crysencio Summerville, Tijjani Reijnders, Cody Gakpo; Memphis Depay.

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Japan (3-4-2-1): Zion Suzuki; Shogo Taniguchi, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Hiroki Ito; Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Ao Tanaka, Keito Nakamura; Junya Ito, Takefusa Kubo; Ayase Ueda.

What time is the Netherlands vs Japan match?

The match kicks off today, June 14, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 4:00 PM

Central Time: 3:00 PM

Mountain Time: 2:00 PM

Pacific Time: 1:00 PM