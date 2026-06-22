Referee and uniforms for France vs Iraq today in 2026 World Cup Matchday 2

France and Iraq return to the spotlight in Matchday 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Beyond the stakes in Group I, attention is also on the match officials and the on-field look each team will bring into a pivotal showdown.

France and Iraq return to the field for Matchday 2 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with plenty at stake, but the buildup extends beyond tactics and team selection. The Group I clash is scheduled to take place in Philadelphia at 5 p.m. ET.

FIFA has appointed Canadian referee Drew Fischer as the match official, putting an experienced international referee in charge of a game that could have significant implications for both teams’ hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

France enters the match looking to move closer to qualification after opening the tournament with a victory over Senegal, while Iraq is under pressure to respond following its defeat to Norway.

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Who are the assistant referees for France vs Iraq?

The assistant referees for France vs. Iraq are Canadian officials Micheal Barwegen and Lyes Arfa. They are part of the officiating team led by referee Drew Fischer, who was appointed by FIFA to oversee the Group I match.

Barwegen and Arfa are among the assistant referees selected after going through a multi-year evaluation process that assessed performances in domestic leagues, international competitions and FIFA tournaments.

As assistant referees, their primary responsibilities include monitoring offside decisions, helping identify fouls or misconduct that may not be visible to the referee and assisting with goal-line situations.

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Which uniforms will France and Iraq wear today?

France is expected to wear its traditional blue home kit, while Iraq will play in its white uniform. The color designations were confirmed by FIFA and the Iraqi Football Association ahead of the 2026 World Cup group stage: