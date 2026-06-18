Referee and uniforms for South Africa vs Czechia today at 2026 World Cup

South Africa and Czechia are locked in for a crucial Round 2 matchup in the 2026 World Cup group stage, with both the officiating crew and kit selections officially confirmed for the clash.

South Africa and Czechia are set to square off in a high-stakes, must-win clash at the 2026 World Cup. Following disappointing tournament debuts—where both squads suffered opening-match defeats to Mexico and South Korea, respectively—this matchup represents a final lifeline to keep their knockout-stage hopes alive.

Compounding their troubles, South Africa will be shorthanded after losing two players to red cards during their intense opener against Mexico. Bafana Bafana must now reconfigure their starting XI with fresh faces as they chase a much-needed result against a formidable European opponent.

The pressure falls squarely on Czechia, who enter as the clear favorites on paper given their superior FIFA ranking. However, the Czechs put on a disappointing display against South Korea, collapsing and conceding a comeback victory after scoring the opening goal of the match.

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The stakes could not be higher: the loser of this match faces near-certain elimination in the group stage. Conversely, a victory keeps the door wide open to advance, potentially even as one of the top third-place teams under the tournament’s expanded format.

Referees for South Africa and Czechia

This matchup will mark a historic milestone at the 2026 World Cup, featuring the tournament’s first all-female officiating crew, led by highly respected American referee Tori Penso.

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Here is the complete officiating assignment for this pivotal match:

Head Referee: Tori Penso (United States)

Assistant Referee 1: Brooke Mayo (United States)

Assistant Referee 2: Kathryn Nesbitt (United States)

Fourth Official: Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh (New Zealand)

Uniforms for South Africa and Czechia

After donning their away kits in their tournament opener, Czechia will return to their traditional red jerseys. The iconic look evokes memories of the nation’s golden footballing eras, which featured legendary stars like Tomas Rosicki and Pavel Nedved.

On the other side, South Africa will wear the same kit they debuted against Mexico, designated as the home team for today’s fixture. Here is a breakdown of the official colors for both squads, as well as the officiating crew.

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