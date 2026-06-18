What happens if South Africa win, tie or lose vs Czechia today at the 2026 World Cup?

South Africa face Czechia in a critical Group A matchup at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Find out what a win, draw, or loss could mean for both countries.

South Africa and Czechia meet in a crucial Group A clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with both countries seeking their first points of the tournament. After opening-match defeats, neither side can afford another setback as the race for a place in the knockout stage begins to intensify.

The South Africans suffered a 2-0 defeat against co-hosts Mexico in their tournament opener, while the Czechs fell 2-1 to South Korea. Those results leave both countries near the bottom of the group standings, making this matchup one of the most important fixtures of Matchday 2.

With Mexico and South Korea facing off in the group’s other game, the result between South Africa and Czechia could significantly impact the qualification picture. While the expanded 48-team World Cup format provides additional paths to the knockout rounds, every point remains critical.

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What happens if South Africa beat Czechia?

A victory would give South Africa its first three points of the tournament and dramatically improve their chances of reaching the knockout stage. The South Africans would remain alive heading into their final group match and could potentially move into contention for one of the top two spots depending on other results.

Khuliso Mudau #20 of South Africa listens to referee Wilton Sampaio annouce a VAR decision. Luke Hales/Getty Images

What happens if South Africa and Czechia tie?

A draw would leave both countries with one point and keep their qualification hopes mathematically alive. However, neither side would be in control of its own destiny, increasing the importance of results elsewhere in the group.

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In that scenario, South Africa and Czechia would likely need a strong result in their final group-stage matches while also paying close attention to goal difference and the battle for potential third-place qualification spots.

What happens if South Africa lose to Czechia?

A defeat would leave South Africa on zero points after two matches and put the country in serious danger of elimination. If Mexico avoid defeat against South Korea, South Africa would be officially eliminated from knockout-stage contention.

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Even if other results provide a slim mathematical chance, South Africa would likely require a combination of favorable outcomes and significant goal-difference help on the final matchday to stay alive.