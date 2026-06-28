2026 World Cup bracket updated: Who and when is Canada playing next in the round of 16?

Following their win over South Africa, Canada already know who they might play next in the round of 16 in the 2026 World Cup.

Despite playing away from the Great White North and losing their home-field advantage in the 2026 World Cup, Canada defeated South Africa in Los Angeles Stadium in the round of 32. As a result, Canada have become the first team in the tournament to reach the round of 16, whereas South Africa have been eliminated.

Although Canada’s next opponent has yet to be confirmed, thanks to the locked 2026 World Cup bracket, Les Rouges know they will go up against one of two teams in the round of 16. Canada will face the winner of Match 75 between Netherlands and Morocco.

Needless to say, either will make for a tough challenge for the Canucks, who have waved their chances of playing in Canada goodbye after coming out as runner-ups in Group B. Had Canada won their group, they would have played in the Great White North through the round of 16. More specifically, Canada would have played at BC Place in Vancouver.

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When and where are Canada playing next?

The Canucks have advanced in the 2026 World Cup but will keep playing away from home in soccer’s biggest tournament. Canada will play Netherlands or Morocco at Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium), home of the Houston Texans of the NFL.

Canada celebrate their late winner.

Canada’s next game in the 2026 World Cup will be on July 4th. Whether they will play the Oranje or Atlas Lions, that has yet to be determined. However, Canada will have an extra day’s rest over their next opponent as the round of 32 game between Morocco and Netherlands will be played on June 29.

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Canada are after history

Canada have made it past the World Cup group stage for the first time in national team history. Thus, however far they go in the 2026 World Cup will become their best finish ever. Determined to chase history and make their nation proud, Les Rouges are playing with a chip on their shoulder and have proven they are not to be taken for granted.

2026 World Cup bracket

Canada are the first team through to the Round of 16, while South Africa are the first side to be eliminated in the knockout stage. However, the fun is only just beginning, with all the Round of 32 matches set to be played in the coming days.

🚨OFFICIAL: The Round of 32 matchups for the 2026 World Cup are set pic.twitter.com/3dGF2RBGLa — Bolavip US (@bolavipus) June 28, 2026