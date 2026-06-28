Why isn’t Canada playing at home today vs South Africa in 2026 World Cup?

Canada is one of the hosts of the 2026 World Cup. However, Jesse Marsch and his players won't have home-field advantage against South Africa.

Canada is one of the host nations of the 2026 World Cup, yet its Round of 32 match against South Africa is taking place in Los Angeles instead of on Canadian soil.

For many fans, that may seem surprising. However, the explanation has nothing to do with scheduling changes. It is simply the way the World Cup knockout bracket was designed before the tournament began.

Canada’s finish in the group stage ultimately determined where it would play once the knockout rounds started. It’s a bittersweet and historic situation for the event.

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Why isn’t Canada playing at home in 2026 World Cup?

The reason is that Canada finished second in Group B. Under the official 2026 World Cup bracket, the runner-up from Group B is paired with the runner-up from Group A in the Round of 32, with that match assigned to Los Angeles. As a result, Canada was forced to leave home despite qualifying for the knockout stage.

What if Canada had won Group B?

Had Canada finished first in Group B, the situation would have been very different. The Canadians would have faced Algeria in the Round of 32 and remained in Vancouver, where they also would have been scheduled to play a potential Round of 16 match. Winning the group would have allowed Canada to keep its home-field advantage for at least one more knockout round.

Is this unusual for a host nation in 2026 WC?

Yes, it is. Canada is one of the tournament’s host countries, yet it is playing its first knockout match outside its own country because of its second-place finish in the group. If it beats South Africa today, Canada will play the Round of 16 in Houston.

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Mexico, by comparison, won its group and can remain in Mexico City through the Round of 16. It is one of the unique features of the expanded 2026 World Cup format, where even host nations can be required to travel depending on their position in the standings.