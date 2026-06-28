Are South Africa out of 2026 World Cup after loss to Canada?

South Africa have been eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after suffering a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Canada in the Round of 32. The end of a memorable campaign.

The decisive goal came in the 92nd minute in Los Angeles after a tightly contested match that appeared destined for extra time. It was a cruel ending for one of the tournament’s biggest surprise teams.

Although South Africa’s World Cup journey is over, the tournament will still be remembered as a historic achievement for Bafana Bafana. Their fans and players left amazing images in North America.

Advertisement

How did South Africa lose to Canada?

South Africa produced another disciplined defensive performance and kept Canada under pressure throughout the match. However, after holding firm for almost the entire game, the African side conceded a dramatic winner from Stephen Eustaquio. It was a painful way to exit after such a determined display.

Why was South Africa’s 2026 World Cup historic?

Despite the elimination, this tournament marked the most successful World Cup campaign in South African history. For the first time ever, South Africa advanced beyond the group stage, reaching the Round of 32 after finishing second in Group A. That milestone represents a major step forward for the national team and one of the country’s greatest achievements on the world stage.