What happens if Argentina win, tie or lose vs Switzerland today at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina meet with Switzerland in a quarterfinals game where the stakes are at an all-time high in the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina reached the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup after a miraculous, dramatic, and controversial 3-2 victory over Egypt. Frankly, any adjective may work to describe what happened in the Round of 16. For La Albiceleste, though, all that matters is that it’s in the past. All they care for is the challenge ahead against Switzerland.

As for Switzerland, they have made some noise of themselves. Switzerland’s head coach Murat Yakin is a character that draws attention on his own. Ahead of the matchup against Lionel Messi and the reigning World Cup champions, Yakin claimed Switzerland can stop Argentina and even called them “vulnerable.” Needless to say, his statement only raised the stakes ahead of a win-or-go-home showdown in Kansas City (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium).

Switzerland are up against history. The head-to-head record between Argentina and Switzerland indicates the Europeans have never defeated the South American powerhouse at a World Cup. Lionel Messi’s record against Europeans at the World Cup will also be on the line. Most importantly, though, a ticket to the 2026 World Cup semifinals will be at stake.

Advertisement

What happens if Argentina win against Switzerland?

Argentina will advance to the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup with a victory over Switzerland in the quarterfinals. The reigning world champions would be guaranteed to play in all eight possible games of the tournament. In the semifinals, Argentina would face either England or Norway.

Ruben Vargas of Switzerland.

When Argentina take to the pitch in the City of Fountains, they will already know who their next opponent will be, as Norway and England play before them in Miami. The semifinal between Argentina and either England or Norway will be played in Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) on July 15 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement

As for Switzerland, they will be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup with a loss to Argentina. The Swiss would extend their winless drought in the quarterfinals, as the Nati have never reached the semifinals of a World Cup.

What happens if Argentina and Switzerland tie?

In the event the game ends in a stalemate, Argentina and Switzerland’s quarterfinal matchup will head to extra time. Overtime at the 2026 World Cup lasts 30 minutes, and is played in two halves of 15 minutes each.

If neither team has an advantage by the end of extra time, the game will be decided through a penalty shootout. Switzerland defeated Colombia through this method in the Round of 16, so they may not be fazed by such a nail-biting conclusion. However, Argentina won the 2022 World Cup through a shootout. La Albiceleste know what it’s like to be in such a decisive penalty shootout. If it comes down to it, muscle memory may kick in for Argentina.

Advertisement

The winner will advance to the semifinals to face England or Norway in Atlanta, whereas the loser will be knocked out of the 2026 World Cup.

What happens if Argentina lose vs. Switzerland?

If they lose to Switzerland in the quarterfinals, Argentina will be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. The dream of winning back-to-back World Cups—something no country has achieved since Brazil were crowned champions in 1958 and 1962—would come to an end.

It would also be Argentina’s fifth loss in a World Cup knockout game with Lionel Messi, all of them against European sides (Germany in 2006, 2010, and 2014, and France in 2018).

Advertisement

As for Switzerland, they would advance to the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup. This would be Switzerland’s best result at a World Cup. If Argentina are eliminated, the semifinal bracket will feature four European teams, making the 2026 World Cup look like a UEFA Euro.