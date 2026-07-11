Jude Bellingham eclipses Zinedine Zidane’s World Cup goal count in quarterfinal clash vs. Norway

With his two goals against Norway in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals, Jude Bellingham has officially surpassed French icon Zinedine Zidane's career World Cup goal tally.

Following his clinical strike against Norway, Jude Bellingham achieved a historic milestone by surpassing French legend Zinedine Zidane‘s career World Cup goal tally during today’s high-stakes 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash.

With his two goals scored, Bellingham has reached his seventh World Cup finish, edging past the five goals Zidane accumulated across three tournament appearances. The English midfielder has firmly established himself as the standard-bearer for the Three Lions during this tournament run and shows no signs of slowing down.

This is Bellingham’s fifth goal of the 2026 World Cup, continuing a prolific international trajectory that began back at Qatar 2022, when he netted his first career tournament goal in England‘s 6-2 group-stage rout of Iran.

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England are hunting for a spot in the semifinals with a crucial victory over Norway. Operating without anchoring midfielder Declan Rice, who was forced off at halftime, the Three Lions will lean heavily on Bellingham and captain Harry Kane to spearhead the attack down the stretch.

Weak foot: No problem for Jude Bellingham ✅ pic.twitter.com/8KheO4VOS1 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 11, 2026

Zidane vs. Bellingham World Cup goals

By hitting the seventh-goal milestone on soccer’s grandest stage against Norway, Bellingham has proven he is far more than a world-class playmaker who pulls the strings in midfield, he is a lethal scoring threat in his own right. Here is how the young English phenom stacks up against the legendary French icon across their respective tournament careers:

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Jude Bellingham (7 Goals) Goal 1: vs. Iran (Nov 21, 2022) — Group Stage Goal 2: vs. Croatia (June 17, 2026) — Group Stage Goal 3: vs. Panama (June 27, 2026) — Group Stage Goal 4: vs. Mexico (July 5, 2026) — Round of 16 Goal 5: vs. Mexico (July 5, 2026) — Round of 16 Goal 6: vs. Norway (July 11, 2026) — Quarterfinals (Stoppage-time equalizer) Goal 7: vs. Norway (July 11, 2026) — Quarterfinals (Overtime lead)

Zinedine Zidane (5 Goals) Goal 1: vs. Brazil (July 12, 1998) — Final (First-half header) Goal 2: vs. Brazil (July 12, 1998) — Final (Second header of the match) Goal 3: vs. Spain (June 27, 2006) — Round of 16 Goal 4: vs. Portugal (July 5, 2006) — Semifinal (Penalty kick) Goal 5: vs. Italy (July 9, 2006) — Final (Panenka penalty)



Bellingham will have the opportunity to build on this historic tally over the remainder of the summer, provided England punch their ticket to the next round. Yet even if the Three Lions fall short, the Real Madrid star is just 23 years old, leaving him with plenty of prime World Cup cycles still ahead of him.