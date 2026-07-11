Ruben Vargas’ profile: Who is Switzerland’s midfielder? Age, family, ethnicity, career, injury and more

Ruben Vargas has played in three of Europe's top leagues while becoming a regular for Switzerland. His international experience and multicultural background have made him one of the team's most recognizable midfielders.

Ruben Vargas has quietly become one of Switzerland‘s most important attacking players, combining versatility and creativity across the midfield and wing. Since making his senior international debut in 2019, he has earned regular start.

His dual heritage has shaped both his identity and playing style, while his rise from FC Luzern to FC Augsburg and eventually Sevilla established him as one of the most accomplished Swiss midfielders of his generation.

He has represented Switzerland at the UEFA European Championship, the FIFA World Cup and several qualifying campaigns. Despite dealing with muscle injuries, he has remained a regular part of Murat Yakin‘s squad.

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How old is Ruben Vargas?

Ruben Vargas is 27 years old. He was born on August 5, 1998, in Adligenswil, Switzerland, and has established himself as one of the country’s top attacking midfielders and wingers.

Ruben Vargas during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

He began his youth career with FC Adligenswil before joining FC Luzern’s academy. He made his professional breakthrough in the Swiss Super League and quickly attracted interest from clubs across Europe thanks to his pace.

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How tall is Ruben Vargas?

Ruben Vargas is 5-foot-10 (1.79 meters) tall. His combination of speed, balance and agility allows him to play on either wing or in an attacking midfield role.

Although he is not an imposing physical presence, he is known for his acceleration, close control and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations. Those qualities have made him an effective attacking option.

What is Ruben Vargas’ ethnicity?

Ruben Vargas comes from a multicultural family with Dominican, Swiss and Italian roots. His father is from the Dominican Republic, while his mother holds Swiss and Italian citizenship, giving Vargas a diverse cultural background.

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He chose to represent the Swiss national team despite being eligible for the Dominican Republic through his father. He has often spoken proudly about both sides of his heritage, and he also holds Dominican citizenship.

When did Ruben Vargas make his Switzerland debut?

Ruben Vargas made his senior Switzerland debut on June 8, 2019. He earned his first international cap in a UEFA Nations League third-place match against England after impressing during his breakout season with FC Luzern.

Since then, he has become a regular under Murat Yakin, featuring in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, UEFA European Championship matches and major international tournaments.

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He represented Switzerland at UEFA Euro 2020, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2024 and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he continued to play an important role in the team’s attack.

Which club does Ruben Vargas play for?

Ruben Vargas plays for Sevilla FC in Spain’s LaLiga. The Swiss international joined the Andalusian club during the January 2025 transfer window, signing a contract through June 2029 after spending more than five seasons with FC Augsburg.

Vargas Ruben during the training session one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match (Source: Verity Griffin/Getty Images)

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Sevilla signed him to strengthen its attack thanks to his versatility and experience. Comfortable as a left winger, right winger or attacking midfielder, he arrived after making 161 appearances, scoring 23 goals and providing 19 assists.

Before moving to Germany in 2019, he came through the youth ranks at FC Luzern, where he made his professional debut and enjoyed a breakout 2018-19 campaign with 10 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

Since arriving in Spain, he has become an important option in Sevilla’s attack. His ability to play multiple positions, carry the ball in transition and create chances has also helped him remain a regular starter for the Switzerland national team.

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Ruben Vargas’ injury history

Ruben Vargas has dealt with several muscle and ankle injuries throughout his professional career, but none have prevented him from establishing himself as a regular for both Sevilla and the Switzerland national team.

During the 2025-26 season, he missed nearly four months of action due to a series of thigh injuries. He first suffered a muscle injury in August 2025 before sustaining two separate thigh injuries later that season, causing him to miss a combined 16 matches for Sevilla.

Earlier in his career with Augsburg, he also spent time on the sidelines with ankle ligament injuries, adductor problems and muscle strains. One of his longest absences came during the 2024-25 campaign, when a thigh injury kept him out for 88 days, while an ankle injury earlier that season sidelined him for another 50 days.

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Ruben Vargas’ career highlights

Made his professional debut with FC Luzern: Vargas broke into the first team during the 2017-18 season after progressing through the club’s academy, quickly becoming one of the Swiss Super League’s top young talents.

Earned a move to the Bundesliga: In 2019, FC Augsburg signed Vargas, where he spent more than five seasons and made over 160 appearances in all competitions, establishing himself in one of Europe’s top leagues.

Signed for Sevilla FC: He joined the Spanish club in January 2025 on a contract through 2029, taking the next step in his career by moving to LaLiga.

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Became a regular for Switzerland: Since his senior debut in 2019, Vargas has earned more than 60 international caps while scoring key goals in UEFA European Championship qualifiers, FIFA World Cup qualifiers and major tournaments.

Represented Switzerland at the world’s biggest tournaments: He has played at UEFA Euro 2020, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2024, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming one of the team’s most experienced attacking players.

Scored decisive goals on the international stage: Vargas has delivered important goals for Switzerland in major competitions, including standout performances during the 2026 FIFA World Cup that further raised his profile across European soccer.