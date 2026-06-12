Setlist for the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony in Toronto: All the songs Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble and others performed

Toronto’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony delivered a surprise-packed setlist, with Alanis Morissette and Michael Buble among the standout performers, leaving fans still debating the most unforgettable moments.

The setlist from the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Toronto was finally revealed after the event, confirming a star-studded musical showcase that blended Canadian icons with international performers.

The ceremony, held ahead of Canada’s opening match in the tournament, became one of the most talked-about entertainment moments of the global kickoff to the World Cup, with fans quickly breaking down the songs.

Among the standout moments of the night were performances by Alanis Morissette, who delivered a powerful medley of her biggest hits, and Michael Buble, who leaned into his signature swing-pop style with a selection of classics.

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All the songs of the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony in Toronto

The full song-by-song setlist from the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Toronto confirmed a tightly curated showcase of Canadian music, blending iconic hits with emotionally charged national moments.

The event, staged at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field), delivered a mix of nostalgia, celebration and cultural pride, with each artist performing their most recognizable tracks rather than newly released material.

Michael Buble leaned into his signature style with a smooth set featuring a special World Cup-themed arrangement of Hold On, which became one of the ceremony’s most replayed highlights.

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The setlist for the World Cup opening ceremony held in Toronto includes: