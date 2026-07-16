Lionel Messi has already rewritten countless records, but one of the game's strangest World Cup trends still stands in his way.

Lionel Messi has broken countless records throughout his extraordinary career, but one remarkable statistic now stands between Argentina and another World Cup title. As the Albiceleste prepares to face Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, history suggests the odds may not be on Messi’s side.

Argentina arrived at the tournament as the No. 1 team in the FIFA World Rankings and one of the favorites to lift the trophy. However, World Cup history has repeatedly shown that entering the tournament at the top of the FIFA rankings has not translated into becoming world champion.

If Argentina defeats Spain, Messi’s team would become the first nation to overturn one of the most surprising statistical trends in modern World Cup history. It would also cap another remarkable chapter in the legendary forward’s career.

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Has the No. 1-ranked team ever won the World Cup?

No. Since the introduction of the FIFA World Rankings, the nation that entered the tournament ranked No. 1 has never gone on to win the World Cup. Argentina began the 2026 tournament at the top of the rankings, meaning it now has the opportunity to become the first team to break that long-standing trend.

If history continues, Spain would lift the trophy. If Argentina wins, another World Cup “curse” will officially come to an end. Undoubtedly, a remarkable stat looming ahead of the blockbuster matchup.

Other World Cup trends already ended in 2026

Interestingly, several famous World Cup statistics have already been shattered during this tournament. One of the best-known involved the Ballon d’Or. For decades, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner had never gone on to win the World Cup.

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That streak remained intact after Ousmane Dembele and France were eliminated by Spain in the semifinals, meaning the unusual trend survived for another tournament.

Another long-standing statistic involved managers. No national team coached by a foreign manager has ever won the FIFA World Cup. That trend also remains alive after Thomas Tuchel’s England was eliminated by Argentina. Tuchel, who is German, became the latest foreign coach to fall short of lifting football’s biggest prize.

Why is the coaching battle different in the World Cup final?

Unlike England, both finalists are led by managers from their own countries. Luis de la Fuente is Spanish and has guided La Roja back to the World Cup final after winning the UEFA European Championship.

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Lionel Scaloni, meanwhile, has already delivered Argentina two Copa America titles and the 2022 World Cup before leading the Albiceleste back to another final. That means one famous World Cup trend will remain intact regardless of Sunday’s result.

Can Messi make history again?

Messi has spent much of his career rewriting soccer history, and another victory would add yet another milestone to his remarkable résumé. While several famous World Cup trends have survived the 2026 tournament, the biggest remaining one now rests in Argentina’s hands.

If the Albiceleste defeats Spain, Messi will not only capture a second World Cup title, he will also lead the first No. 1-ranked team in FIFA history to finish a World Cup as champions.