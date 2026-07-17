Which player holds the record for most FIFA World Cup titles?

Three World Cup titles is an epic record. Only one player in history has ever done it.

Winning a single FIFA World Cup is enough to define an extraordinary career. Winning two places a player among soccer’s greatest legends. But only one player in history has managed to lift the sport’s biggest trophy three times.

That player is Pele, whose achievements with Brazil remain unmatched more than half a century later. As new generations of superstars continue chasing soccer’s greatest prize, Pele’s record has become one of the most difficult milestones to surpass. He also is the youngest player to score in a World Cup final.

With Lionel Messi reaching another World Cup final in 2026, many fans have wondered whether the Argentine could finally equal or even overtake the Brazilian legend. The answer, however, is more complicated than it first appears.

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Which player has won the most FIFA World Cup titles?

The answer is simple: Pele. The Brazilian icon remains the only player in soccer history to win three FIFA World Cup titles, lifting the trophy in: 1958, 1962 and 1970. No other player has matched that achievement, making it one of the sport’s most untouchable records. He is the youngest player to date to win a World Cup.

Why is Pele’s 1962 title unique?

Pelé’s second World Cup victory has always generated discussion among fans. During the 1962 World Cup in Chile, he suffered a muscular injury early in the tournament and missed most of the competition, including the final.

Brazil still went on to win the title, with players such as Garrincha and Amarildo leading the team during the knockout rounds. Even so, Pele remained part of Brazil’s official squad and was awarded the World Cup winner’s medal, meaning FIFA officially recognizes him as a three-time World Cup champion.

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Can Lionel Messi catch Pele?

No. Even if Argentina defeats Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, Messi would finish his career with two World Cup titles, one fewer than Pele. However, Messi is set to achieve something Pelé never did.

By appearing in the 2026 final, Messi will become the first player ever to start in three World Cup finals after previously reaching the championship match in 2014 and 2022. Because Pele missed the 1962 final through injury, Messi would surpass him in terms of World Cup finals played on the field, although not in total titles won.

How many players have won two World Cups?

While Pele stands alone with three titles, several legends have won the World Cup twice. Among them are multiple members of Brazil’s and Italy’s historic squads, but no player has ever reached Pele’s total of three World Cup victories.

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That is why his record has survived every generation, from Diego Maradona to Ronaldo, from Zinedine Zidane to Lionel Messi, and now to stars like Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.

Why is Pele’s record still so difficult to break?

Winning one World Cup already requires extraordinary talent, an elite national team, and a great deal of good fortune. Winning three demands something even rarer: sustained excellence across more than a decade while remaining healthy enough to compete at the highest level.

That combination has proven almost impossible to replicate. Messi may strengthen his legacy with another World Cup title, but regardless of what happens in the 2026 final, Pele’s remarkable achievement of three World Cup championships remains one of soccer’s greatest records.