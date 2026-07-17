Ballon d’Or organizers confirm if Lionel Messi is eligible to win the award after 2026 World Cup with Argentina

Lionel Messi’s sensational performances at the 2026 World Cup have reignited a huge debate about this year’s Ballon d’Or. The discussion has intensified because Messi now plays in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami rather than in one of Europe’s elite leagues.

Many supporters believe his World Cup displays have been enough to put him back among the favorites, while others argue that players such as Harry Kane, Ousmane Dembele, and Kylian Mbappe have built stronger overall cases by competing throughout the season in Europe’s toughest domestic leagues and the UEFA Champions League.

Amid the growing controversy, the Ballon d’Or organization has publicly addressed the issue, making its position clear. Things just got very interesting ahead of the final between Argentina and Spain.

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Lionel Messi has chances to win 2026 Ballon d’Or

Ballon d’Or organizers confirmed Lionel Messi has every right to win it. In an official article explaining the evolution of the award’s eligibility rules, the organization reminded fans that the Ballon d’Or is no longer limited to players competing in European leagues.

“To answer that question, a bit of history. Created in 1956 by France Football, the Ballon d’Or originally rewarded the best European player playing in a European league. That lasted until 1995, when the trophy went global, while still being reserved for players playing in a European league. But since 2007, there’s been no restriction: the Ballon d’Or rewards the best player in the world, full stop.”

Although the rules allow any player in the world to win the award, many fans continue to question whether a spectacular World Cup should outweigh an entire European club season.

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Messi’s controversy around 2026 Ballon d’Or

Supporters of Kane, Dembele, Mbappe, and other European stars argue that they faced a far more demanding schedule, balancing domestic leagues, domestic cups, and the Champions League while maintaining elite performances over many months.

Messi, by comparison, has played fewer matches in a league that is widely considered less competitive than Europe’s top competitions. Because of that, many believe the Ballon d’Or should reward consistency across the entire season rather than a few extraordinary weeks during the World Cup.

Even with those debates continuing, the organizers have made it clear that playing outside Europe is not a barrier. The Ballon d’Or article also states this about Messi:

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“Yes, it’s entirely possible to win the Ballon d’Or without playing for a European club. It just looks harder in light of history, but the growing strength of certain leagues outside Europe are shaking things up.”