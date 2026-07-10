Thibaut Courtois on being subbed off in Belgium vs Spain: ‘Team goes above everything’

Thibaut Courtois was subbed off during Belgium's World Cup quarterfinal match against Spain, yet the goalkeeper believed he could have continued playing through the pain.

In an unexpected move, Belgium manager Rudi Garcia substituted Thibaut Courtois off against Spain. The goalkeeper later admitted he felt pain in his leg, yet he confessed it was not severe enough to warrant leaving the match.

During the second half against Spain, Thibaut Courtois had to receive medical attention due to a leg injury. Minutes later, Courtois was subbed off, which caused a great deal of intrigue and concern among fans.

After the match and Belgium’s subsequent elimination from the 2026 World Cup, Thibaut Courtois spoke to the media about what happened. The Real Madrid goalkeeper revealed he suffered a quadriceps issue, though he still believes it was unnecessary for him to be subbed off.

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“I felt a lot of pain in my quadriceps. But I had no problem with staying in goal though, only for long kicks,” Courtois said after the match. “In the end the manager decided to take me off, this is no problem as the team goes above everything.”

Thibaut Courtois wants to take time off from international duty

Following his exit, Thibaut Courtois had to watch from the bench as a costly mistake by his substitute led to Spain’s decisive 2-1 goal. With Belgium eliminated, the heartbreak has caused the Real Madrid star to reconsider his international future.

Thibaut Courtois #1 of Belgium during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match

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Courtois remains one of Belgium’s focal stars, and his presence on the pitch has long been key for the Red Devils to maintain their status as serious contenders. However, following this agonizing elimination, Courtois confirmed he will be taking some time off from international duty.

“I want to rest for a year without any Belgium matches, and then play the EURO qualifiers and the 2028 EURO,” Courtois said. “I don’t know if Belgium will agree to this.”

Courtois’ exit had a direct impact on the game

With the score leveled at 1-1, Courtois felt pain in his leg with roughly 20 minutes left in the game. Rudi Garcia chose not to take any chances and decided to sub him off, giving Senne Lammens the opportunity to play.

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Unfortunately, this change did not work to Belgium’s benefit. The Manchester United goalkeeper committed a costly mistake at the end of the match, resulting in Mikel Merino’s winning goal and securing Spain’s victory over the Red Devils.