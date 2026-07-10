Why was there a minute of silence before Spain vs Belgium at the 2026 World Cup today?

Spain vs Belgium spent a minute in silence before kicking off the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals game. This was to show respect for the victims of wildfires that happened in the Spanish region of Almeria.
This is a developing story…
Before Spain vs Belgium kicked off, the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals took a moment and made a minute of silence.
Spain vs Belgium spent a minute in silence before kicking off the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals game. This was to show respect for the victims of wildfires that happened in the Spanish region of Almeria.
This is a developing story…
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