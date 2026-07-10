Why was there a minute of silence before Spain vs Belgium at the 2026 World Cup today?

Spain vs Belgium spent a minute in silence before kicking off the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals game. This was to show respect for the victims of wildfires that happened in the Spanish region of Almeria.

Bruno Milano is a sports journalist who joined Bolavip in June 2025 and is always craving the opportunity to find new angles to tell stories. With over 5 years of experience, he has covered prestigious events such as Super Bowl LVII, Super Bowl LX and UFC live events. Specializing in football, soccer, and combat sports, he is the complete package when it comes to creating dynamic sports content. A polyglot who speaks Spanish, English, and Italian, Bruno has a comprehensive understanding of various sports, including NFL, College sports, MLB, soccer, boxing, and MMA. His broad expertise and linguistic skills position him well to engage a diverse global audience with insightful and engaging sports journalism.