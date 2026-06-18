Tori Penso’s profile: Who is the second woman to referee a match in World Cup history? Age, career and more

Few referees have generated as much attention heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Tori Penso. The American official arrives at the tournament with a growing reputation and a place in one of soccer's most exclusive groups.

Tori Penso is no stranger to making history, but the 2026 FIFA World Cup has placed the American referee in an even brighter spotlight. As one of the tournament’s selected match officials, she continues a remarkable rise.

She began refereeing as a teenager. She became the first woman in two decades to referee a regular-season Major League Soccer match in 2020 and later established herself as one of FIFA’s top officials.

She is adding another chapter to an already groundbreaking résumé. Selected by FIFA as one of only two female referees for the men’s 2026 World Cup, she became the second woman to referee a match in men’s World Cup history.

Advertisement

How old is Tori Penso?

Tori Penso is 39 years old during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. She was born on July 8, 1986 and has become one of the most prominent referees in international soccer.

Tori Penso looks on before a game between San Diego FC and Minnesota United (Source: Francisco Vega/Getty Images)

She began refereeing at just 14 years old while also playing competitive soccer. After attending college and working in marketing, she continued climbing the officiating ladder before making the transition to full-time elite refereeing.

Advertisement

By the time she arrived at the 2026 World Cup, she had already established herself as one of the most respected officials in the game, with experience in major FIFA and CONCACAF tournaments.

Where is Tori Penso from?

Tori Penso is from Stuart in the United States. The American official grew up in Florida and began her refereeing journey while helping officiate youth games. Her soccer background includes both playing and officiating.

She attended Florida State University and later built a career in marketing before pursuing refereeing at the highest level. Her development through the American officiating system eventually led to opportunities in the National Women’s Soccer League, USL Championship and Major League Soccer.

Advertisement

Her success has made her one of the most influential figures in U.S. refereeing. Along with her husband, also a referee, she has become part of one of the most recognizable officiating families in American soccer.

Who is Tori Penso married to?

Tori Penso is married to Chris Penso, a fellow professional soccer referee who has worked in the MLS and international competitions for more than a decade. They are considered one of the most recognizable officiating partnerships.

Chris began officiating professionally before his wife reached the MLS level. He became an MLS referee in 2011 and later served as a FIFA-listed referee and Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in international matches.

Advertisement

They met while attending Florida State University, where Tori was pursuing her studies before eventually transitioning from a career in marketing to full-time refereeing. Chris played an important role in encouraging her.

Together, they have three daughters, balancing family life with demanding travel schedules and international assignments. Their unique situation has made them one of the most well-known couples in world soccer officiating.

What is Tori Penso’s biggest career achievement?

Tori Penso’s biggest career achievement is widely considered her appointment as the referee for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final between Spain and England. It remains the defining achievement of her career to date.

Advertisement

Tori Penso during the Red Bull New York vs the D.C. United match (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

When FIFA selected her for the championship match, she became the first referee from the United States ever assigned to a FIFA World Cup final, men’s or women’s. FIFA Referees Committee chairman Pierluigi Collina described her as the best choice for the match after her performances throughout the tournament.

That assignment represented one of the highest honors available to any referee. FIFA traditionally awards the final to the official who has performed at the highest level during the competition.

Advertisement

She had already officiated group-stage matches, a Round of 16 game and the semifinal between Australia and England before receiving the final assignment.

How many FIFA matches has Tori Penso officiated?

Tori Penso has worked dozens of FIFA-sanctioned matches since becoming a FIFA-listed referee in 2021. Her assignments have included FIFA Women’s World Cup matches, FIFA Club World Cup fixtures, Olympic tournaments, World Cup qualifiers and numerous international friendlies.

At the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup alone, she officiated five matches, culminating in the final between Spain and England. She later received appointments to the FIFA Club World Cup, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.