Why isn’t Memo Ochoa playing today for Mexico vs South Korea at 2026 World Cup?

Memo Ochoa is a historic name in Mexico but hasn't been playing much for the national team lately. Still, many will probably wonder why he isn't starting today against South Korea in the 2026 World Cup.

Memo Ochoa is arguably the best goalkeeper in Mexico‘s history, but he is not playing today vs. South Korea at the 2026 World Cup. But even without him, Mexico vs South Korea promises fireworks!

Javier Aguirre is married to the idea of Raul Rangel as the starting goalkeeper for Mexico. Hence, even if Ochoa is making history attending to his sixth World Cup, he will be on the bench as he is in the backup slot for this tournament. However, a win, tie or loss against South Korea will probably change how people see this decision.

Rangel debuted in the World Cup in the 2026 opener against South Africa, and while he didn’t concede any goals, he left some doubts as the nerves were clear, especially when the goalkeeper had the ball on his feet. Aguirre’s confidence in Rangel is clear as Mexico need to win today to qualify for the round of 32.

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Ochoa’s World Cup numbers

Memo Ochoa has played 11 World Cup games, conceding 12 goals while recording 4 clean sheets in the process. However, Ochoa is famous for elevating his level of play during this tournament, and that’s why people still want him over Rangel vs. South Korea.

👋🏼🇲🇽 Mexico legendary GK Memo Ochoa will retire from professional football after this World Cup. pic.twitter.com/zeP54zlxwd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2026

Ochoa is in his swan song, as it was announced that he will hang the gloves after the tournament. Hence, Ochoa might retire without playing a single minute of soccer in his farewell competition. Ochoa won’t be able to wear the green goalkeeper uniform for Mexico vs South Korea, and is likely that he won’t play against Czechia as well.

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Is Rangel more deserving to start for Mexico than Ochoa?

While Ochoa has the history and experience for Mexico in the World Cup, the present favors Rangel. In fact, Rangel, who is just 26 years old, has been playing at a much better league than Ochoa.

Rangel excels at the Liga MX, while Ochoa is 40, retiring, and played at AEL Limassol for Cyprus, which is a very low-level league. It’s time to pass the baton, and Rangel is the one that took it.