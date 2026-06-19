When and who is the USA playing next at the 2026 World Cup after beating Australia?

The United States just confirmed their Round of 32 spot, but before, they have to finish the 2026 World Cup group stage.

After beating Australia with a comfortable 2-0 win, the USA might already be thinking in the Round of 32. However, the group stage hasn’t ended and every 2026 World Cup game is crucial, so who is next?

Playing in Group D against Australia, Turkiye, and Paraguay, the fact that the USMNT managed two wins in two games is quite impressive. Hence, all eyeballs are on if it can keep this momentum going.

The next game for USA will be vs. Turkiye on June 25th, at 10:00 PM ET. It will be the second game in Los Angeles for the Bars and Stripes as their 2026 World Cup opener was also played at that venue.

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Has the USMNT secured the leadership in Group D?

Not yet. The USMNT sealed its spot on the next round as mathematically, it has the numbers to go through. However, Turkiye needs to win against Paraguay to keep their World Cup dreams alive. If the Europeans win, and then beat the USMNT, they will go first thanks to the head-to-head record against the USA.

Mauricio Pochettino, head coach of United States, looks on prior to the international friendly match

Anything from a tie or a draw against Turkiye will confirm the USMNT as the Group D leaders. The other way is if Turkiye can’t beat Paraguay, then no matter what, the USMNT will lead the group. It will have tiebreakers against Paraguay and Australia, and Turkiye wouldn’t be able to tie the USMNT in points.

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Who will the USMNT face in the Round of 32 if it wins Group D?

If the USMNT wins Group D, it will face one of the third-place teams from either Group B, E, F, I, or J in the Round of 32. Because it will play a third-place finisher from another group, its exact opponent cannot be determined until the entire group stage concludes.

If by some reason the USMNT doesn’t win Group D, it will face the runner-up of Group G (Belgium, Iran, Egypt, or New Zealand). Hence, for the USMNT it’s better to win it all and wait for a third-place.