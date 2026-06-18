What happens if Mexico win, tie or lose vs South Korea today at the 2026 World Cup?

Mexico and South Korea clash today on Matchday 2 of Group A in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both teams arrive with three points after winning in their debut and now aim to seal a round of 32 berth.

The 2026 World Cup brings us a must-watch game today as Mexico and South Korea lock horns with Gustavo Tejera officiating the match, as a round of 32 berth will be on the line. Both sides arrive with three points, aiming to build on a strong start to the tournament.

Mexico debuted with a 2-0 victory against South Africa, a result that left them as the leaders of Group A with three points. The home squad will look to maintain the good start and move closer to qualification.

South Korea also started with a victory after defeating Czechia 2-1. The Asian team arrives at a good moment and with confidence for this direct duel for the group leadership. For this crucial showdown, both Mexico and South Korea will be playing with their alternative kits.

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What happens if Mexico defeat South Korea today?

If Mexico secure a victory against South Korea, they will reach 6 points and automatically qualify for the round of 32. That’s right. Mexico need a win today to secure a place in the next round of the 2026 World Cup.

In-Bekorom Hwang #6 of South Korea.

With their other group rivals sharing the points earlier on Thursday, neither Czechia nor South Africa (both with 1 point after two matches) could mathematically reach Mexico on the final matchday.

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This ideal triumph would allow Mexico to face the group stage finale against Czechia with absolute peace of mind, using the match to secure the definitive leadership of the group and rotate key pieces.

What happens if Mexico and South Korea tie?

If Mexico and South Korea finish tied, both national teams will add 1 unit to reach a total of 4 points, staying firm in the top two places of Group A. But the top spot would be up for grabs in the final matchday.

Under this scenario, it would be enough for Mexico to tie against Czechia on June 24 to lock up direct qualification, or even advance as one of the best third-place teams of the tournament.

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What happens if Mexico lose to South Korea today?

A defeat against South Korea would leave Mexico at 3 points, allowing the Asians to climb to 6 points and qualify for the round of 32. This result would force Mexico to play for their lives and direct qualification on the final matchday against Czechia.