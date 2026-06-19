What happens if Brazil win, tie or lose vs Haiti today at the 2026 World Cup?

Brazil face Haiti on Matchday 2 of Group C in the 2026 World Cup, where any result can define their future in the competition.

Brazil face Haiti in a crucial Matchday 2 for Group C in the 2026 World Cup, as both are searching for a victory to stay alive and fight for the top spots in a group they share with Scotland and Morocco. Follow Brazil vs Haiti live with us for minute-by-minute coverage and updates!

Brazil, who arrived at the World Cup with momentum following the hiring of Carlo Ancelotti and had won their last two friendlies (6-2 against Panama and 2-1 against Egypt), began their World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco. They will once again be without Neymar for the match against Haiti, an encounter that is expected to have a high fan attendance for Brazil vs. Haiti in Philadelphia.

On the other side, Haiti look to make history and capture their first-ever World Cup victory after losing all three of their matches in Germany 1974. In their debut in this edition, they lost 1-0 to Scotland in a match that many describe as unfair and where Haiti deserved a bit more.

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What happens if Brazil win vs. Haiti?

If Brazil secure a victory against Haiti, they will add three key points to reach a total of four units, firmly positioning themselves in the qualification spots of Group C. This result will calm the situation after the opening draw and will leave Carlo Ancelotti’s squad in an excellent position to secure its direct ticket to the round of 32 in the final matchday against Scotland.

Duckens Nazon of Haiti

For Haiti, the defeat would leave them practically with zero points and on the brink of elimination, forcing them to look for a blowout win against Morocco in the finale and wait for a miraculous combination of results to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

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What happens if Brazil and Haiti tie?

If Brazil and Haiti tie, the South American squad will reach just two points, while Haiti will secure their first historic point in this edition of the tournament. This scoreline would leave Brazil in a very uncomfortable position and under intense media pressure, as they would be forced to defeat Scotland on the final matchday if they want to guarantee their direct ticket without depending on tiebreakers.

What happens if Brazil lose vs Haiti?

A shocking defeat against Haiti would plunge Brazil into a historic soccer crisis, stalling them with just one point and allowing the Haitians to surpass them in the standings by reaching three points. This upset would force Brazil to win at all costs against Scotland in the final group stage match to try and finish second or at least third, hoping to advance as one of the eight best third-place teams.

For the Caribbean team, defeating the South American giant would represent the greatest feat in its sporting history, putting it with one foot inside the round of 32 and sounding all alarms in Brazilian territory.