Are South Korea out of 2026 World Cup after loss to Mexico?

Following their loss against Mexico in the 2026 World Cup, fans wonder if South Korea have been eliminated.

Thanks to Mexico’s 1-0 victory over South Korea, El Tri have secured first place in Group A of the 2026 World Cup. Meanwhile the Tigers of Asia have one more stop to make before securing their ticket to the round of 32. While the loss stings, all hope is far from lost for South Korea.

South Korea are not eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. In fact, they are currently on pace to advance from the group stage to the round of 32 as the Tigers of Asia sit in second place of Group A. However, they can’t afford a misstep in the final matchday of the group stage.

A win over South Africa in the final group-stage match would send South Korea through to the knockout stages as Group A’s runners-up. Moreover, a draw against Bafana Bafana would also be enough to send South Korea, who use “KOR” at the 2026 World Cup, through to the knockout round.

Advertisement

South Korea are still in good position

Mexico have won Group A with six points. As for the Tigers of Asia, they have three points, while South Africa and Czechia have just one each. Even if Czechia defeat Mexico in the final Group A match—El Tri might rest some starters as they are guaranteed to finish first—South Korea hold the tiebreaker advantage over Czechia after defeating them 2-1 in their World Cup opener.

Seung-gyu Kim #1 of Korea Republic at Guadalajara Stadium.

Therefore, South Korea are far from out of the 2026 World Cup. Quite the contrary, they still hold their fate in their hands, and need only one point against South Africa to finish second in Group A.

Advertisement

How could South Korea be eliminated?

The math is mostly on South Korea’s side. Barring a disaster, they should make it to the round of 32. How disastrous would things have to be for the Tigers of Asia? First and foremost, South Korea would have to lose to South Africa.

Simultaneously, Czechia would have to defeat Mexico at Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca). If both of those results happen, South Korea would finish last in Group A with three points, behind Mexico (6), South Africa (4), and Czechia (4).

Why can’t South Korea finish first?

For the very same reason Czechia can’t surpass South Korea in case the Repre win their last group game and the Tigers lose, South Korea can’t move ahead of Mexico. That is because Mexico hold the advantage in the first tiebreaker method, which is head-to-head points.

Advertisement

When Mexico and South Korea met, the former came away with all three points, while the latter walked away empty-handed. Thus, even if South Korea defeat South Africa and Czechia do the same against Mexico, El Tri are still guaranteed to finish first because they defeated South Korea.

Group A standings