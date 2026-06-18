Why isn’t Alphonso Davies starting today for Canada vs Qatar at the 2026 World Cup?

Alphonso Davies will not start for Canada against Qatar despite being fully fit, as coach Jesse Marsch opts for a tactical decision in Group B action of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Canada will face Qatar in a pivotal Group B match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday at BC Place in Vancouver, but one notable name is absent from Jesse Marsch’s starting lineup. Despite having recovered from injury and being available for selection, Alphonso Davies will begin the match on the bench.

Speaking ahead of the game, Marsch reassured reporters that Davies has completed his recovery and is ready to contribute. “Alphonso is looking really good. It’s just a matter of evaluating the game model, determining how the match flows, and deciding how we feel Alphonso can best contribute to the squad right now, but he is completely ready and available,” Marsch said during Wednesday’s pre-match press conference.

The decision appears to be tactical rather than injury-related. Davies was included among Canada’s substitutes for the crucial clash, indicating that the coaching staff views him as an important option who could influence the match later rather than from the opening whistle.

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Why did Jesse Marsch leave Davies on the bench?

Davies hasn’t played a competitive match since May 6, when he suffered a hamstring injury while representing Bayern Munich against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League. The injury forced him to miss the remainder of the European season and prevented him from featuring in Canada’s World Cup opener. Therefore, Canada are managing his return to action carefully.

Alphonso Davies #19 of Canada looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Francois Nel/Getty Images

Canada confirmed lineup vs Qatar

Although the captain returned to full training this week and has been cleared by the medical staff, Marsch opted for continuity in his starting lineup. Canada will begin the match against Qatar with the following lineup: Maxime Crepeau; Alistair Johnston, Luc De Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea; Stephen Eustaquio, Ismaël Koné; Cyle Larin, Jonathan David, Tajon Buchanan; Ali Ahmed.

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Could Davies play a key role against qatar?

Even without a place in the starting XI, Davies is expected to be a major factor for Canada against Qatar in Vancouver. His pace, creativity, and ability to play multiple positions give Marsch valuable flexibility if Canada need a spark during the second half.

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With first place in Group B on the line and a potential path toward the Round of 32 at stake, Canada could turn to their captain as the game unfolds. For now, however, the decision to leave Davies on the bench reflects a technical and strategic choice rather than any lingering fitness concerns.