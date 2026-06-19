Predicted lineups without Neymar for Brazil vs Haiti at 2026 World Cup

Brazil has a golden opportunity to assert its dominance in its second group match against Haiti. Here are the predicted lineups for the clash, with Neymar sidelined.

The 2026 World Cup enters its second round of group-stage action, with Brazil taking on Haiti in a crucial Group C clash. Take a look at the predicted lineups for both teams, with superstar Neymar once again sidelined for A Seleção.

Brazil faces Haiti—the lowest-ranked CONCACAF team in the 2026 tournament—in a must-win game for Canarinha. After a frustrating 1-1 draw against Morocco in their opening match, the five-time World Cup champions desperately need to make a statement against the Grenadiers.

Unfortunately for A Seleção, Neymar remains unavailable for this fixture. Having already missed the opening match against Morocco, his recovery timeline continues to prolong his absence from the Brazilian national team.

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Brazil’s predicted lineup to face Haiti

Brazil is dealing with several high-profile absences for this tournament. One of the most notable is veteran center-back Thiago Silva, who missed out on the final 26-man roster. Furthermore, Real Madrid star defender Eder Militao was completely ruled out of the World Cup due to a recent injury.

Vinicius Junior of Brazil

Brazil’s predicted lineup vs. Haiti: Alisson; Roger Ibanez, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Jr.; Igor Thiago.

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Haiti’s predicted lineup vs. Brazil

Haiti boasts several talented foreign-born players in their 2026 World Cup squad, a formula that allowed the Concacaf nation to give Scotland serious problems in its tournament opener. Now, the Grenadiers will look to pull off another gritty performance against Brazil, even though Canarinha enters the match as the overwhelming favorite.

Haiti’s predicted XI to face Brazil: Johnny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience; Louicius Deedson, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques, Ruben Providence; Frantzdy Pierrot, Wilson Isidor.