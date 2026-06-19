Scotland’s updated FIFA ranking for game vs Morocco at 2026 World Cup

Scotland prepare for their 2026 World Cup match against Morocco after a confidence‑boosting win over Haiti, looking to build momentum in group‑stage action.

Scotland will look to build on a historic victory when they face Morocco in their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage at Boston Stadium. Steve Clarke’s side opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over Haiti, securing the nation’s first World Cup victory since 1990.

According to the latest FIFA rankings, Scotland enter the match ranked No. 37 in the world, highlighting the challenge awaiting them against a Morocco side that remains one of the strongest teams in international soccer.

The win over Haiti has boosted confidence within the Scottish camp after John McGinn’s decisive goal delivered three crucial points. With momentum on their side, Scotland now have an opportunity to strengthen their position in Group C and move closer to a historic knockout-stage qualification.



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How does Scotland’s FIFA ranking compare to Morocco?

Morocco enter Friday’s matchup after climbing to sixth in the latest FIFA standings, underscoring the magnitude of the challenge facing Clarke’s side. The Atlas Lions remain one of the highest-ranked national teams in the world after their historic run to the 2022 World Cup semifinals and continued success on the international stage.

Lawrence Shankland #20 of Scotland reacts after forward Che Adams #10 of Scotland scored his first goal. Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Morocco also opened this tournament with a 1-1 draw against Brazil, further demonstrating why they are considered one of the favorites to advance from Group C. Despite Scotland’s confidence following their victory over Haiti, Morocco will enter the contest with a significant advantage in terms of international ranking and recent tournament pedigree.

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What is at stake for Scotland at the 2026 World Cup?

A victory over Morocco would significantly improve Scotland’s chances of advancing beyond the group stage and could put Steve Clarke’s squad in a strong position heading into its final group match.

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The Scots have never reached the knockout rounds of a FIFA World Cup, making this one of the most important matches in the program’s history. After ending a 36-year wait for a World Cup victory, Scotland now have a chance to take another major step forward on the global stage.