In which city and stadium are Mexico vs South Korea playing today in World Cup 2026?

Mexico and South Korea will play in one of the most iconic cities in World Cup history.

Mexico and South Korea are ready for one of the most anticipated matches of the 2026 World Cup. The game is being played in Guadalajara, one of Mexico’s three host cities for the tournament and a location deeply connected to World Cup history. Follow our live blog coverage of Mexico vs South Korea for updates.

For Mexican fans, the occasion is especially significant. Despite Guadalajara’s rich soccer tradition and its role in previous World Cups, this is the first time in which the Mexican national team will play a World Cup match in the city.

That’s why this game of Matchday 2 of the tournament gives local supporters a historic opportunity to watch El Tri compete on the biggest stage without leaving their hometown.

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Which city is hosting Mexico vs South Korea in 2026 World Cup?

The match between Mexico and South Korea will be played in the municipality of Zapopan, part of the Guadalajara metropolitan area. Guadalajara is the capital of the state of Jalisco and one of Mexico’s most important soccer cities.

What’s the importance of Guadalajara in World Cup history?

Guadalajara occupies a special place in World Cup lore. During the 1970 FIFA World Cup, the city embraced Pele and Brazil as they marched toward one of the most celebrated titles in history.

Sixteen years later, during the 1986 World Cup, the city became known for its enthusiastic support of Spain, helping create one of the tournament’s most memorable atmospheres. Now, Guadalajara finally gets the chance to host Mexico in a World Cup match.

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2026 World Cup: Which stadium is hosting Mexico vs South Korea?

Mexico and South Korea are playing at Guadalajara Stadium. The venue is the home of Chivas, one of the most popular and successful clubs in Liga MX. Opened in 2010, the stadium quickly became one of the most modern soccer venues in North America.

Guadalajara Stadium has a capacity of 45,664 spectators and was selected as one of the official venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to its modern infrastructure and compliance with FIFA requirements.

Why isn’t Mexico vs South Korea being played at Estadio Jalisco?

In previous World Cups, Estadio Jalisco was Guadalajara’s iconic venue. The historic stadium hosted numerous matches during both the 1970 and 1986 FIFA World Cups and became synonymous with the city’s soccer culture.

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Many of the most memorable moments involving Pele’s Brazil and Spain’s 1986 campaign took place there. Also, the epic quarterfinals between Brazil and France with Michel Platini.

However, Guadalajara Stadium is a newer and more technologically advanced facility. Its modern design, amenities, and FIFA-compliant infrastructure ultimately made it the preferred choice to host World Cup matches in 2026.