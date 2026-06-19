When can USA and Mexico face each other in the 2026 World Cup knockout stage?

USA and Mexico secure their qualification to the knockout stage and the question arises: When could they face each other?

The USMNT and Mexico have a chance to square off earlier than expected in the 2026 World Cup, depending on group standings. However, after securing two wins each, both teams are on the verge of clinching their respective groups, which complicates a potential early matchup.

USA are fresh off a 2-0 victory over Australia on Matchday 2, securing six points after a blowout win against Paraguay on Matchday 1, establishing themselves as one of the tournament’s top-performing teams.

Mexico also sit at six points following a 1-0 win against South Korea on Matchday 2 and a debut victory over South Africa, capitalizing on their home-field advantage. If both advance as group leaders, they can only meet in the final. This changes only if the USA stumbles, opening the door for a matchup in the round of 16, quarterfinals, or semifinals.

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In what other context could they face each other?

The only path for the USMNT and Mexico to meet before the final in the World Cup would be if Team USA finishes third in Group D, an outcome that is now highly unlikely.

Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match

In that scenario, USA would face either the Group E winner or the top-ranked team from Group I in the round of 32. This would place them on the same side of the bracket as Mexico, provided El Tri finishes second in Group A. This path would pit them against each other in the quarterfinals, assuming both advance through the round of 32 and round of 16.

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Canada, another potential quarterfinal opponent for the USMNT

The alternative scenario involves the U.S. facing Canada in the quarterfinals. This would happen if the USMNT finishes third and Canada finishes second in their group, matching Canada against the runner-up of Group A, which could also be Mexico.

Ultimately, this is the only way the USMNT would cross paths with its Concacaf rivals in this World Cup, though these scenarios remain complicated given the strong results both teams have delivered in group play.