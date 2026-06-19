Turkiye vs Paraguay: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 19, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Turkiye vs Paraguay
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Friday, June 19, 2026
|Time
|11:00 PM (ET) / 8:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FS1, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Turkiye vs Paraguay in the USA
Viewers across the United States can watch the game live on FS1 and Telemundo through standard cable and satellite providers.
The matchup is also available for streaming on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this highly anticipated contest.
Can I watch Turkiye vs Paraguay for free?
Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated clash live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which offer a free five-day trial for eligible new users.
With nationwide coverage on either platform, viewers can follow every key moment from kickoff through the final whistle.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
The final match of the day on June 19 carries enormous stakes, with Turkey and Paraguay facing a virtual must-win at the World Cup. Turkey opened its campaign with a disappointing 2-0 loss to a disciplined Australia side.
Meanwhile, Paraguay is looking to bounce back after a 4-1 defeat to the United States that could have been even more one-sided.
With both teams still searching for their first points, Friday’s showdown could go a long way toward determining who keeps their knockout-stage hopes alive.
Miguel Almiron of Paraguay – Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Turkiye vs Paraguay: Predicted Lineups
Turkiye (4-2-3-1): Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Ferdi Kadioglu; Salih Ozcan, Hakan Calhanoglu; Baris Alper Yilmaz, Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz; Kerem Akturkoglu.
Paraguay (4-4-2): Gatito Fernandez; Juan Jose Caceres, Gustavo Gomez (c), Junior Alonso, Omar Alderete; Ramon Sosa, Andres Cubas, Miguel Almiron, Diego Gomez; Julio Enciso, Antonio Sanabria.
What time is the Turkiye vs Paraguay match?
The match kicks off today, June 19, at 11:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 11:00 PM
Central Time: 10:00 PM
Mountain Time: 9:00 PM
Pacific Time: 8:00 PM